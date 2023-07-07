Waterford twice pegged back in pulsating draw with Longford 

WATERFORD FC 2 LONGFORD TOWN 2

The trilogy between Waterford FC and Longford Town in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division this season ended in another stalemate following a belter of a contest in front of 1420 supporters at the RSC as the 10-man Blues were twice pegged back by their Midlands opponents.

It was the home side that struck the front six minutes in. Shane Griffin picked out the run of Roland Idowu out on the right, and he drilled a low right-footed shot past Jack Brady from 12 yards before Adam Walsh crashed a header off the crossbar at the other end on 12 minutes.

Longford were back on level terms six minutes later when Beineon O’Brien-Whitmarsh’s cross was cleared by Shane Griffin into the path of Gary Armstrong, who volleyed a first-time right-footed shot to the left-hand corner past a helpless Martin.

The Blues regained the lead from the penalty spot on 21 minutes when left-full Ryan Burke was fouled in the area by Longford’s Viktor Serdeniuk that saw referee Daniel Murphy point to the spot, and Ronan Coughlan dispatched the spot-kick past keeper Jack Brady.

Barry Baggley went close to netting a cracking free-kick on 32 minutes when he stepped over the ball after a foul on Idowu, but his effort came back off the underside of the bar with Coughlan’s rebound cleared off the line by Walsh.

Coughlan turned provider for Romeo Akachukwu on 48 minutes, but his close-range strike came back off the underside of the bar with the Blues claiming that the ball had crossed the line before the visitors were level from the penalty spot when Giles Phillips saw red four minutes later.

Jordan Adeyemo was played clear on goal before he went down under a challenge from Phillips, and after hesitating, referee Murphy pointed to the spot and issued a red card to the Blues skipper with O’Brien-Whitmarsh burying the penalty past Martin.

Idowu released Atakayi down the right-side, who in turn put the ball on a plate for Connor Parsons, but he somehow blazed over before Coughlan missed a golden chance in front of an open goal in injury-time when his effort went wide.

Elsewhere Athlone Town increased their play-off chances with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Wexford FC at Ferrycarrig Park. All five goals arrived in an action packed first half with Jamar Campion Hinds giving the visitors an early lead only for Aaron Dobbs to level on 25 minutes. But goals from Frantz Pierrot, Valerij Dolia and Matthew Leal sealed vuctory for Athlone.

Waterford FC: Paul Martin, Niall O’Keeffe, Giles Philips, Drew Baker, Ryan Burke, Shane Griffin, Barry Baggley, Romeo Akachukwu (Kilian Cantwell ’53), Connor Parsons (Christie Pattisson ’80), Roland Idowu, Ronan Coughlan.

Longford Town: Jack Brady, Shane Elworthy (Mohammed Boudiaf ’64), Aaron Walsh (Cristian Magerusan ’80), Beineon O’Brien-Whitmarsh, Dylan Hand, Gary Armstrong, Lewis Temple, Adam Wixted, Jordan Adeyemo (Joshua Giurgi ’80), Viktor Serdeniuk, Kyle O’Connor (Derek Daly ’64).

Referee: Daniel Murphy (Dublin).