Ten man Cobh survive Galway onslaught to grab point 

Cobh Ramblers 1 Galway United 1

Cobh Ramblers survived the second-half onslaught after being reduced to 10 men, as they held league leaders Galway United to a draw in St Colman’s Park on Friday night.

The hosts opened the scoring after just three minutes, as Cian Browne flicked the ball on to Liam Kervick, who played it off to Pierce Phillips. Phillips drilled it into the bottom corner from close range, netting his second goal in two games.

Cobh had a wonderful opportunity to double their lead at the half-hour mark, with Phillips again involved, as he played a brilliant ball to Tiernan O’Brien. The right-back made a superb run down the wing before setting up Kervick, but the winger couldn’t keep his effort down.

Galway eventually found their goal on the eve of the half, as David Hurley was brought down in the box by Justin Eguaibor. Hurley converted from the spot, finishing into the bottom left corner as Lee Steacy dived the other way.

The Tribesman nearly found a second on the restart, as Lomboto played a dangerous cross to Walsh, but his close-range effort brushed off the post.

Things got even more difficult for the hosts, as Galway debutant Wassim Aouachria was brought down by Darragh O’Sullivan Connell, who saw red for his challenge in the 52nd minute.

Galway almost took the lead from the subsequent free, as Conor McCormack played it short to Hurley, who shot first time. His long-range attempt was brilliantly cleared off the line by Equaibor.

The Rams fought hard and defended well, as they extended their unbeaten run to five games.

COBH RAMBLERS: Steacy; McCarthy, Browne, Eguaibor, Lyons, Phillips, Hegarty (McKevitt, 69), O’Sullivan Connell, Kervick (Byrne, 69), Holland, O’Brien (Desmond, 84).

GALWAY UNITED: Clarke; O’Keefe (Dervin, 75), Slevin, Brouder, Nugent, Walsh (Manley, 80), Hurley, Borden (Manning HT), Lomboto, McCormack, McCarthy (W Aouachria, HT).

Referee: D Tolland.