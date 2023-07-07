Van der Sar rushed to hospital after brain haemorrhage

Ajax and Manchester United legend in intensive care after suffering bleeding around his brain on Friday night
Van der Sar rushed to hospital after brain haemorrhage

INTENSIVE CARE: Edwin van der Sar, the General Manager of Ajax Amsterdam Pic: NESimages/Geert van Erven/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 17:23
Staff

Former Manchester United and Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care after suffering bleeding around his brain, Dutch club Ajax have announced.

Van der Sar, 52, won the Premier League four times during his time at United, as well as the Champions League in 2008, which he also lifted while at Ajax.

After retirement, he returned to Ajax where he took up the role of chief executive in 2016.

"On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He's currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition," Ajax said in a statement on Twitter.

"Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We're thinking of you."

PA

