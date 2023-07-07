Nigeria consider boycotting their opening game of Women’s World Cup

The Super Falcons, who are in Ireland's group, are currently in a dispute with the Nigerian Football Federation over their bonuses.
BOYCOTT: Nigeria are planning to boycott their opening game of the 2023 Women’s World Cup due to a dispute over their bonuses.

Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 16:21
Andrew Horgan

Nigeria are considering boycotting their opening game of the 2023 Women’s World Cup due to a dispute over their bonuses.

The Super Falcons are set to strike after the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation Dr Mohammed Sanusi told them their match bonuses for the competition had been cancelled, according to MirrorAfricanDiaspora.

A source close to the squad told the African Overseas digital and multimedia online news platform that the decision was taken after six senior players — captain Onome Ebi, Rasheedat Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala, Ohale Osinachi, Tochukwu Oluehi and Desire Oparanozie — held a lengthy meeting on arrival in Australia following Sanusi’s announcement.

The players are willing to withdraw from their first game against Canada on July 21, which takes place the day after their group rivals Australia and Ireland open the finals in Sydney, in order to address the issue.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe declares herself fit after injury scare

Sanusi justified this decision by stating that FIFA had already announced that each player would receive $30,000 during the group stage of the tournament and revealed the players would no longer receive 30% from the $1,560,000 FIFA grant allocated to all member associations for the group stage.

One senior player revealed to The PUNCH, “We are going ahead to press for our demands. We are ready to go as far as missing our first game against Canada on July 21 because this has to stop.”

