Brighton and Villa cleared for Europe after complying with ownership rules

UEFA said the CFCB has now accepted the clubs’ admission to European competition.
Brighton and Aston Villa have been cleared to compete in Europe next season (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 15:55
Jamie Gardner

Brighton and Aston Villa have been cleared by UEFA to compete in Europe in the coming season after “significant changes” were made to comply with multi-club ownership rules.

UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) had opened proceedings against the Seagulls and Belgian club Union St Gilloise – as well as Villa and Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes – due to a potential conflict with the multi-club ownership rule.

However, UEFA said the CFCB has now accepted the clubs’ admission to European competition.

It found that, as of Friday, none of the clubs, either directly or indirectly, held or dealt in securities or shares of any other club participating in a UEFA club competition, or is a member of any other club.

It found in these cases no one had any power whatsoever or is simultaneously involved, directly or indirectly, in any capacity whatsoever in the management, administration or sporting performance of more than one club, and that no one had control or decisive influence over more than one club in a UEFA club competition.

UEFA said “the significant changes” made “substantially restrict the investors’ influence and decision-making power over more than one club, ensuring compliance with the multi-club ownership rule”.

Latest

