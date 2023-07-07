Ireland U21 international Tiernan Brooks completes Cork City loan move 

Cork City have completed the loan signing of Ireland under-21 goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks.

Brooks joins City from English outfit Notts County in a deal until the end of the season. The 20-year-old's international clearance has already gone through, meaning he will go straight into the City squad for tonight's fixture against St. Patrick's Athletic.

A spectator at City's 1-1 draw with Drogheda United at Turner's Cross last Friday night, Brooks is keen to make an impression in front of the Rebel Army fanbase.

"I’m really pleased to have joined Cork City until the end of the season," said the young 'keeper. "I’ve been over since last week, so I have got to know the lads and trained with them and I have really enjoyed it.

"It’s a good group here and I want to play my part in helping the club move up the league table.

"I played at Turner’s Cross for the Under 21s back in March, and I am looking forward to playing there again in front of the City fans.

Sporting Director Liam Buckley noted the need for added bodies in certain positions, and with Tobi Oluwayemi's departure back to parent-club Celtic, City were in need of competition for current first-choice Jimmy Corcoran.

"Tiernan is an Irish underage international who will strengthen us in the goalkeeping department," Buckley remarked.

"It is important to have competition in every position, and Tiernan will give us that. He has been in with us since the weekend and he’s done very well.

"I am delighted to have him on board, and I am sure the Cork City fans will give him a great welcome."