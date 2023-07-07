Previews: Drogheda looking to upset Shamrock Rovers

FRIDAY’S LEAGUE OF IRELAND FIXTURES PREMIER DIVISION:

Bohemians v Dundalk, Dalymount Park (7.45pm):

Two teams with European ambitions, and a bit more in Dundalk’s case, have strengthened defensively, with Bohs swelling their Polish contingent by back snaring Bartlomiej Kukulowicz and the Lilywhites recruiting Darren Brownlie, a free agent most recently with Partick Thistle.

“Every team's been through a poor run and enjoyed a good run this season - both ourselves and Bohemians are probably experiencing that now,” said Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell, who will give injury concerns Andy Boyle (hamstring) and Robbie McCourt (groin) every opportunity of returning.

Verdict: Dundalk win.

Derry City v Sligo Rovers, Ryan McBride Brandywell (7.45pm):

Ruaidhrí Higgins will look to leave behind his midweek link with the Barnsley vacancy – a job that eventually went to Neill Collins. "The one thing I want to be absolutely clear about is that I have not, and will not, apply for any jobs while I'm manager of Derry City,” asserted the manager of the FAI Cup holders. "The club received an approach last weekend asking for permission to speak with me, and that was granted.” Adam O’Reilly begins a three-match ban for Derry but new arrivals, both from Scotland, Paul McMullen and Danny Mullen could make their debuts. Unpredictable Sligo bounced back from losing to UCD by beating Bohs last week.

Verdict: Draw.

Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers, Weavers Park (7.45pm):

Drogs have proven the bogey team for the champions this season, drawing twice at home and famously recording victory at Tallaght Stadium. Drogs have belied their part-time status to cause upsets and remain ahead of Cork City in the race to avoid the relegation playoff. “Drogheda’s game has always to defend deep and play in transition and they have been good at that against certain teams and won games that way,” said Rovers boss Stephen Bradley, not taking too much solace from their loss of striker Freddie Draper back to parent club Lincoln City. “We controlled the majority of the game in Tallaght, but we weren’t good in those moments, and they punished us."

Verdict: Draw.

St Patrick’s Athletic v Cork City, Richmond Park (7.45pm):

Jon Daly yesterday bolstered his in-form St Pat’s squad ahead of facing City, with Kian Leavy and Alex Nolan arriving from Shelbourne and UCD respectively. Goalkeeper David Odumosu has departed on loan to Cliftonville. Daly expects his City counterpart, Liam Buckley, to have more than just Conor Drinan as reinforcements. “Cork have done relatively well and they have a few players in the building that haven’t been announced yet so we won’t be surprised to see a few new ones against us.”

Verdict: St Pat’s win.

UCD v Shelbourne, Belfield Bowl (7.45pm):

Shels, without a league win in three, can’t afford a slip-up against the basement side. Harry Fisk and Harry Wood both became the first arrivals as part of the Hull City alliance and Damien Duff feels the incumbents should relish the expanded pool.

“I hope to see a response from the players here. The window can be positive as it brings healthy competition to the group. It keeps everyone on their toes and pushes them to perform better, the players here looking over their shoulder, knowing new boys are coming in, it helps them get up to the next gear.

He added: “We beat UCD at Tolka but it was a frustrating night. When we analyse it, the goal is to get three points, but right up there, we aim for a strong and positive performance. The key to a good performance is mentality. We need to approach the game with the right mindset, prepare properly, and that performance should follow.”

Verdict: Shels win.

FRIDAY’S FIRST DIVISION FIXTURES: Cobh Ramblers v Galway United, St Colman’s Park; Kerry FC v Treaty United, Mounthawk Park; Finn Harps v Bray Wanderers, Finn Park (8pm); Waterford v Longford Town, RSC (7.45pm); Wexford v Athlone Town, Ferrycarrig Park.