France spoil the party as they find their rhythm 

IRELAND 0 FRANCE 3 (Maelle Lakrar 45+1, 61, Eugénie Le Sommer 45+3)

If reports are to be believed, Vera Pauw has attached stereotypes to English and American folk but there can be no disputing the finesse which characterised France ruining her World Cup sendoff friendly.

It’s 14 years since Eugénie Le Sommer made her debut against the Irish at Turner’s Cross and her 89th international goal on her return, sandwiched between a brace by defender Maelle Lakrar, demonstrated the calibre Ireland will face Down Under from next week.

Australia, Canada and Nigeria may not be at the level of Les Bleues, fifth in FIFA’s ranks and who qualified for the tournament by winning all 10 group matches, but the standard required to be reached was evident to Ireland in this first home defeat for 21 months.

At least Katie McCabe will be on flight this weekend not concerned about her participation. Subbed off after a half hour clutching her ankle, the scare was downgraded to a precaution afterwards.

Given Pauw confirmed her intention to start her strongest team, all eyes were on the marginal calls in the context of the serious business on Thursday week against the Matildas.

Megan Connolly was one of the certainties to make the cut but will likely now be in defence.

Aoife Mannion’s injury-enforced unavailability for the 23-player squad created a vacancy at the back that Pauw solved by redeploying Connolly from midfield. Niamh Fahey retained her spot in the backline despite competition from Diane Caldwell.

Ruesha Littlejohn, in turn, filled Connolly’s role in the engine-room, located just behind an all-American attacking trio of Sinead Farrelly, Marissa Sheva and Kyra Carusa.

Ireland’s last two friendlies against USA seemed to solidify Pauw’s preferred selection and formation, with bolters Farrelly and Sheva catapulting themselves into the mix not just as squad members but keystones of the team structure.

For Ireland to prosper, however, much will hinge on what they can fashion from the flanks.

McCabe and Heather Payne both began the campaign to the World Cup in different positions and the pair operating from Tallaght to Tallahassee will now be relied upon to develop the wingspan of a team long criticised for favouring substance over style.

Their template here lasted less than 30 minutes. Payne, following a shaky start, was beginning to work her way into proceedings when her counterpart on the left grimaced when flicking a pass down the left channel.

Not a French player was in proximity when the scare started on 15 minutes, raising fears as she crumpled to the turf over a muscle injury.

Though she insisted on continuing for another quarter of an hour, the sight of her stretched out on the grass again triggered the prudent decision to call a premature halt on her home patch.

Ireland had by then displayed signs of fluency, particularly through Farrelly and Sheva probing in the pockets between the lines What they lacked was an ability to the offside trap, at least in the obscured eyes of the English officials.

On 11 minutes, Courtney Brosnan’s punt upfield was headed on by Farrelly to allow Carusa dash clear.

Inextricably, the assistant Emily Carney deemed that Sakina Karchaoui was higher up the pitch than Ireland’s sole striker when the replays clearly decreed otherwise. If only it wasn’t the real deal and VAR was in use.

A neat swivel by Carusa drew a foul from Estelle Cascarino that incurred a booking for the defender – no relation to former Ireland and Marseille striker Tony – but Fahey failed to connect properly with Connolly’s free-kick into the box.

Denise O’Sullivan made her presence felt midway through the half by dispossessing Karchaoui in the centre circle, only for Carusa to stray offside from her resultant pass.

It would be the last time the hosts would get within sight of the French goal, all the more frustrating goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud Magnin tendency to punch and parry at the slightest sense of danger.

France hadn’t offered much danger themselves but it’s a hallmark of competent teams when they prevail amidst such a lacklustre opening.

On 25 minutes, Cascarino’s long pass dissected the Irish defence, causing Brosnan to scamper out and it almost cost her when Selma Bacha nipped the ball past, yet couldn’t squeeze her shot from an acute angle inside the post.

That was merely a sampler, for a blitz of attacks in the final stages of the half yielded two goals.

Izzy Atkinson, on for McCabe, was alert to pace across and clear a cross, just as Eugénie Le Sommer craned her neck to nod home.

It would only present minor respite as the aristocrats illustrated their clinical edge. With full-back dashing from deep, Atkinson was caught by Lakrar’s run in behind. Although the cross didn’t find a teammate, Payne somehow cleared the ball straight back to the defender who gleefully stuck out her leg to divert the ball in off the stranded Brosnan.

Two minutes later and another flowing move pulverised Ireland. When Brosnan needlessly conceded a throw-in, France swiftly restarted by moving the ball centrally, giving Kenza Dali room to release Le Sommer who shrugged off Fahey’s challenge to lift the ball home.

That sucked the life out of a record crowd at Tallaght and France were content to be patient against a home side labouring against the fitness demands.

Le Sommer was unusually profligate when sent clear five minutes after the interval, rippling the side netting much to Ireland’s relief but they weren’t so fortunate just past the hour.

Whatever about being ripped asunder by class, there was no forgiving the slack marking from Dali’s right-wing corner. Lakrar duly profited from the space by guiding her header beyond Brosnan to complete a chastening evening.

IRELAND: C Brosnan; N Fahey (C O’Riordan 70), L Quinn, M Connolly (D Caldwell 80); H Payne (A O’Gorman 70), D O’Sullivan, R Littlejohn (L Agg 70), K McCabe (I Atkinson 31); S Farrelly (A Larkin 80), M Sheva; K Carusa.

FRANCE: P Peyraud-Magnin; M Lakrar (E Perisset 75), E Cascarino, W Renard, S Karchaoui (V Asseyi 86); G Geyoro (A Majri 87), S Toltetti, K Dali (C Mateo 62); K Diani (E De Almeida 62), E Le Sommer (N Feller 75), S Bacha.

Referee: Kirsty Dowle (England).

Attendance: 7,632.