Pauw opts for Connolly in defence as Farrelly and Sheva make home debuts 

Megan Connolly will start in defence tonight as Ireland face France at Tallaght Stadium (8pm) in their final official friendly ahead of the World Cup.
Ireland manager Vera Pauw – who has again found herself in the eye of an historical storm this week – has lived up to her vow by naming what seems her strongest team.
Aoife Mannion’s injury-enforced absence from the 23-player squad created a vacancy at the back that Pauw has solved by redeploying Connolly from midfield.
Ruesha Littlejohn has, in turn, filled the role, just behind an all-American attacking trio of Sinead Farrelly, Marissa Sheva and Kyra Carusa, with NWSL stars Farrelly and Sheva both making their first appearance on Irish soil.
The Girls in Green open their first-ever major tournament on Thursday, July 20 by facing co-hosts Australia in Sydney before meeting Canada on July 26 in Perth and Nigeria five days later in Brisbane. Two of the four nations from the group progress to the last-16.
C Brosnan; M Connolly, L Quinn, D Caldwell; H Payne, D O’Sullivan, R Littlejohn, K McCabe; S Farrelly, M Sheva; K Carusa.