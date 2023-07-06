Derby resigned to losing Ireland midfielder Knight

Bristol City and Stoke have both had bids for the 22-year-old rejected as Rams boss Paul Warne admits club will lose Knight sooner or later 
Derby resigned to losing Ireland midfielder Knight

ON THE MOVE: Ireland playmaker Jason Knight is attracting interest from Championship sides as Derby County weigh up their options. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 17:29
John Fallon

Derby County expect to lose Ireland international Jason Knight but are also prepared to allow his final year under contract run down if their valuation isn’t met.

Chiedozie Ogbene, Shane Duffy and Nathan Collins have already secured moves since the transfer window recently opened and their compatriot seems set to join them in seeking a fresh start.

Bristol City have had two bids for Knight rejected, with Stoke City another of the Championship clubs circling for his signature.

Knight has commenced training with Derby but being a League One club and entering his final year under contract combine as factors to make an exit the most likely outcome.

"I don't foresee him being here," Rams boss Paul Warne told Derbyshire Live. "That's the honest truth. I know there's a lot of clubs who have a massive interest in him, and he's got a year left on his contract.

"I've spoken to Knighty a couple of times. He isn't like knocking on my door to leave. But I am aware of interest from a couple of Championship clubs. I am aware of bids.

"I am aware of what the player has been offered. I am aware of everything. So the common sense of my brain is being honest - I can see Knighty leaving. I don't want him to leave from a football manager's point of view. Why would I?

"But I also, I've said all along, I don't want to have hostages here and he isn't that. He's definitely not that; he's a great kid.

"He's trained really well this week. But I honestly think by the end of this summer it will happen. But it would only happen if our club agreed to other club's evaluation now, they might not.

"And if that's the case then he runs his contract out here. Great. The figure has to match the value we see in the player. And if that's the case and the ownership people above my head, regard that figure to be good enough and the player is happy with it, then we part company. It will be a sad day for me because I love Knighty."

Warne admits his suitors are getting closer to Derby’s valuation for the 22-year-old swashbuckling playmaker: "I don't think the offers that we've had for him have been offensive and they're not way off.

"That’s probably the nicest way to put it, but probably not as strong as we would consider his value to be.

"But as always, the value of anything is in the purchase and not the seller. I could like to sell my house for 300 grand. But if I get three offers for 200 grand, I ain't getting 300 grand for it.

"So there's a bit of reality, but like I said, Knight's worth could be greater than his transfer fee. I think it would have to match what the club wants for us to consider it."

More in this section

Juventus v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Allianz Stadium Defender Azpilicueta leaves Chelsea after 11 years
England Training Session and Media Day - St. George's Park - Tuesday June 13th Chelsea not willing to listen to offers for Levi Colwill amid continued interest
England v Iran - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group B - Khalifa International Stadium FIFA instructs referees to clamp down on time wasting at Women’s World Cup
<p>BOYHOOD CLUB: Arsenal's English midfielder Reiss Nelson (C) celebrates. Glyn KIRK / AFP</p>

Reiss Nelson signs new four-year contract with Arsenal

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd