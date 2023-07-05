Manchester United confirm the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea

Manchester United have completed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea on a contract to 2028 with the option of a further year, the club have announced.

The 24-year-old came through the ranks at Chelsea and made 129 Premier League appearances for them, scoring 27 goals and providing 22 assists.

He won the Champions League in 2021 and was Chelsea’s Player of the Year for both the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons.

✍️ It's official.



Welcome to Manchester United, Mason Mount! 🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 5, 2023

He has 36 caps for England and played a key role in his country’s run to the European Championship final in 2021.

Mount said: “It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here.

“I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”

John Murtough, Manchester United football director, said: “Mason is an extremely intelligent footballer and has so many fantastic technical qualities that will significantly add to our squad.

“We have admired his talents for a long time, so we are delighted that he has chosen to take the next steps in his career here at Old Trafford.

“His style of play and attributes are a perfect fit for this squad, and we all believe that he will only improve further working with Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff.

“Mason himself is a world-class player but he also has the ability to improve the players around him through his game intelligence and tactical awareness.

“We were particularly impressed by his strong desire to join United, and his thirst for further success, as we push to drive up our performance levels next season and beyond.”