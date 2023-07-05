Ireland international Enda Stevens joins Stoke City on one-year deal

Stoke City have signed Republic of Ireland international defender Enda Stevens from Sheffield United on a one-year deal.

Stevens spent six seasons with the Blades during which time he helped them to two promotions to the Premier League and was an ever-present during the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

The left back struggled with injury problems last season and made just 12 appearances in the Championship.

The 32-year-old broke played for UCD, St Patrick's Athletic, and Shamrock Rovers before securing a move to Aston Villa in 2011.

He made seven Premier League appearances for Villa before going on a series of loan moves and eventually signing for Portsmouth.

The Potters have signed experienced defender Enda Stevens, who has penned a one-year contract at the bet365 Stadium. — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) July 5, 2023

He has won 25 caps for Ireland, making his debut in 2018 in a friendly against the US.

“I am delighted to be here and really excited to work with the gaffer and the boys this week before heading out to Spain for the training camp,” Stevens told the club website.

“It feels like the Club is at the start of an ambitious project and I see another chance to be successful.

“Stoke City is a Club of strong stature and, if we can play in a similar way to the Alex Neil teams I've come up against in the past, I have a belief that we can be really competitive in the Championship this season."

Stoke Technical Director Ricky Martin said: “Enda is a really strong addition to the squad, he brings the mentality of a serial winner – especially within the Championship – and we see his character and experiences as beneficial to the culture within the dressing room.

“He knows the standards required to succeed in the Championship and in recent seasons has shown his ability to perform in the Premier League and at international level too, which is pedigree we need within the squad.

“To be able to recruit a player of Enda’s calibre is a good start to our recruitment this summer and we look forward to seeing the positive influence he has on his teammates, both those already within our squad and those that follow him into the Club in the coming weeks.”