Waterford FC owner Andy Pilley sentenced to 13 years in prison

The 52-year-old had been charged back in May following an eight month trial.
SENTENCED: Waterford owner Andy Pilley before the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Waterford and Cork City at RSC in Waterford. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 16:25
Andrew Horgan

Waterford Football Club owner Andy Pilley has been sentenced to 13 years in prison at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Back in May the 52-year-old was found guilty of two counts of running his energy business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representations, and another of being concerned with the retention of criminal property following an eight month trial.

Pilley's barrister Jonathan Laidlow had urged the judge not to come down too hard on the club owner, insisting his client was "fundamentally a good man who has led and is capable of leading a productive and worthwhile life."

The court was told Pilley had been helping illiterate inmates to write letters to loved ones while on remand in Preston Prison.

But Pilley, who also owns Fleetwood Town, has now been sentenced to serve 13 years in prison.

Waterford FC released the following statement; "Waterford Football Club acknowledges the sentencing in the court case involving owner Andy Pilley.

"The club would like to reiterate convictions are against individuals and not Waterford FC, or any of the businesses associated with them, and will continue to operate as normal.

"The club will make no further comment at this time."

