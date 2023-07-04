Nathan Collins completes move to Brentford for a club-record fee

The Republic of Ireland international has passed a medical and put pen to paper on a six-year contract, with a club option for an additional two years.
Nathan Collins completes move to Brentford for a club-record fee

DONE DEAL: Nathan Collins has completed his transfer to Brentford from Wolves for a club-record undisclosed fee. Pic credit: Brentford FC.

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 13:47
Andrew Horgan

Nathan Collins has completed his transfer to Brentford from Wolves for a club-record undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £23 million.

The Republic of Ireland international has passed a medical and put pen to paper on a six-year contract, with a club option for an additional two years.

The 6ft 4in centre-back makes the move to west London following one season with Wolves, where he made 31 appearances in all competitions last term, 26 of which came in the Premier League.

Collins has also represented the Boys in Green on 14 occasions and was recently named the FAI’s men’s Player of the Year.

“I’m very pleased that we’ve managed to sign Nathan,” head coach Thomas Frank told the Bees' official website.

“He’s a very talented centre-back and still young. He has a lot of very good abilities that we value a lot. He’s a composed and calm defender. His heading in both boxes is a big thing, both in open play and from set-pieces, which is massive in the Premier League.

“I also like his ability on the ball. He can carry the ball out of defence and also has the composure to find the right pass during build-up play.

“His character is really good, and we know that character is everything. He will fit into our culture, I have no doubt about that. I see leadership potential in Nathan. He’s a perfect Brentford player - hungry and ambitious with a desire to learn.”

More in this section

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Geoff Shreeves leaves role at Sky Sports after over 30 years as a reporter
Republic of Ireland Women Training Session FAI backs Vera Pauw over allegations about her conduct while managing Houston Dash
Sam Kerr file photo Australia captain Sam Kerr won't 'put the team at risk' over armband
FBL-WOMEN-FRIENDLY-FRA-CAN

After Olympic glory, Canada have first World Cup medal in sights

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd