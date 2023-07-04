Nathan Collins completes move to Brentford for a club-record fee

Nathan Collins has completed his transfer to Brentford from Wolves for a club-record undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £23 million.

The Republic of Ireland international has passed a medical and put pen to paper on a six-year contract, with a club option for an additional two years.

The 6ft 4in centre-back makes the move to west London following one season with Wolves, where he made 31 appearances in all competitions last term, 26 of which came in the Premier League.

Collins has also represented the Boys in Green on 14 occasions and was recently named the FAI’s men’s Player of the Year.

“I’m very pleased that we’ve managed to sign Nathan,” head coach Thomas Frank told the Bees' official website.

“He’s a very talented centre-back and still young. He has a lot of very good abilities that we value a lot. He’s a composed and calm defender. His heading in both boxes is a big thing, both in open play and from set-pieces, which is massive in the Premier League.

“I also like his ability on the ball. He can carry the ball out of defence and also has the composure to find the right pass during build-up play.

“His character is really good, and we know that character is everything. He will fit into our culture, I have no doubt about that. I see leadership potential in Nathan. He’s a perfect Brentford player - hungry and ambitious with a desire to learn.”