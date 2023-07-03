FAI backs Vera Pauw over allegations repeated in The Athletic report

The FAI says it fully supports Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw after fresh allegations about her conduct while managing US team Houston Dash appeared in The Athletic.

The report, published on Monday morning, carried anonymous accounts from a number of former Dash players and coaches who claimed that the Dutchwoman was abusive and treated players inappropriately during her one season with the club in 2018.

Pauw vehemently denies all allegations and counter-claims that a Dash employee threatened to shoot her during her time at the club for moving the time of training.

“He threatened to shoot me in the head as I was taking his beer night away,” said Pauw, who reported the incident to the Houston police and received police protection.

She also provides 12 statements from former players and assistants which support her work and track record.

In December 2022, Pauw was named in a report compiled by the NWSL investigating misconduct within its league. Some of those allegations are repeated in this report, including that Pauw attempted to have excessive control over her players' eating habits and weight.

Pauw says nobody would make such a claim about a male coach, referring to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his remarks about City midfielder Kalvin Phillips being overweight after the World Cup, suggesting she would never go that far in criticising a player.

“I did my job to get players fit. I give feedback to a player who’s getting fitter and it’s turned into that I am telling her it’s OK that she lost weight.

“If I would have been a male it would not have happened at all. Look at Pep Guardiola and what he said about (Kalvin) Phillips. I would never ever even in my dreams have taken that into my mouth.”

The Athletic says it was Pauw who first approached them, claiming she wanted somebody to stand up for coaches who had been falsely accused by players.

The piece said: "In April 2023, Pauw approached The Athletic asking a question of her own: 'When do you start thinking of the double standards and not only protecting players from coaches but also coaches from players?'"

In a statement issued to the Irish Times, the FAI says it backs Pauw, reiterating support previously issued after the initial NWSL report.

"The FAI is fully focused on supporting Vera and the Women’s team as they continue their preparation for their first World Cup in Australia and we will not be making any further comment on this article."