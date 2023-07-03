Australia captain Sam Kerr won't 'put the team at risk' over armband

Sam Kerr says she would "love" to wear the 'OneLove' armband during Australia's World Cup campaign but will not 'put the team at risk' by doing so
Australia captain Sam Kerr won't 'put the team at risk' over armband

CAPTAIN: Sam Kerr says she would 'love' to wear the 'OneLove' armband during Australia's World Cup campaign but will not 'put the team at risk' by doing so. Pic: John Walton/PA Wire

Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 18:36
PA Sport

Sam Kerr says she would "love" to wear the 'OneLove' armband during Australia's World Cup campaign but will not "put the team at risk" by doing so.

The armband was at the centre of a row that was a major talking point during the early stages of the men's competition in Qatar last year.

And on Friday it was confirmed that, as at that tournament, players will not be allowed to wear it in matches at the women's showpiece in Australia and New Zealand this summer, with Fifa unveiling a range of other, approved bands which can highlight social issues and causes.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday as Australia's 23-player World Cup squad was announced, Matildas skipper and Chelsea striker Kerr said: "The men's World Cup, the women's World Cup... being honest I kind of expected it, I didn't expect them to change it (the rule).

"Obviously we would love to wear it - like most of the teams in the whole world, everyone has voiced that they would love to wear it.

"But I think you saw with the men's World Cup, (England captain) Harry Kane for example, first game, if he had worn it, yellow card, if he'd got a yellow card in the game, he would've been sent off.

"So for me it's not worth the risk of putting the team at risk, of putting the tournament at risk, putting everything at risk.

"There will be multiple opportunities where we get to use our voice, and there will be multiple opportunities where I get to use my voice for things.

"We would have liked to have worn it but I'm not going to put this team at risk, the tournament at risk, and we have to abide by the rules that we're given really."

At the Qatar World Cup, captains of the nations involved in the 'OneLove' campaign, including England and Wales, were threatened with sporting sanctions starting at a yellow card if the bands were worn because they would have been a breach of FIFA equipment regulations.

The forthcoming tournament gets under way on July 20, with Australia opening their Group B campaign that day against the Republic of Ireland in Sydney.

Australia squad

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah, Lydia Williams. 

Defenders: Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Charlotte Grant, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Aivi Luik, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne. 

Midfielders: Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop. 

Forwards: Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso, Kyah Simon, Cortnee Vine.

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023

Your home  for the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on Ireland's historic debut appearance at the Women's World Cup, to be held this year in Australia and New Zealand.

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023

Your home  for the latest news, features, opinions and analysis as we countdown to Ireland's historic appearance at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

More in this section

Steven Gerrard File Photo Steven Gerrard named new boss of Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq
Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship - City Ground Steven Reid returns to Nottingham Forest as first-team coach
Tottenham Hotspur v AC Milan - UEFA Champions League - Round of Sixteen - Second Leg - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Newcastle complete signing of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan
#Womens World Cup 2023
<p>DAY ONE: Chelsea's New Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea's Training Ground. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)</p>

Mauricio Pochettino attracted to join Chelsea by club’s ‘winning culture’

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd