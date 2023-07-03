Roy Hodgson to stay on at Crystal Palace next season and targets top-half finish

The former England boss signs new one-year contract at Selhurst Park.
ONE MORE YEAR: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson walking into the dug-out before the Premier League match at Selhurst Park. 

Mon, 03 Jul, 2023 - 12:38
Ed Aarons

Roy Hodgson will take charge of Crystal Palace for the forthcoming Premier League campaign after the former England manager agreed a one-year contract at Selhurst Park.

Hodgson, who guided Palace to safety last season after replacing Patrick Vieira in March, will return to south London alongside Paddy McCarthy as assistant manager, Ray Lewington as coach and Dean Kiely as goalkeeper coach, a club statement confirmed on Monday.

“I am immensely pleased and proud to be extending my time at Crystal Palace, and I would like to thank the chairman and sporting director for their continued faith in me,” said Hodgson.

“I know what a fantastic squad we have here. It’s a great blend of youth and potential, alongside experienced players with Premier League and international pedigree. I have spoken with the chairman at length and we agreed that we must be ambitious in getting the most out of such talent. As such, we have set ourselves the target of a top-half finish, which we believe is eminently achievable with such a fabulous group of players and the most magnificent supporters who get behind the team, week in, week out.” 

Chairman Steve Parish added: “Roy’s record as manager speaks for itself. His return earlier this year along with Ray Lewington and assisted ably by Paddy McCarthy produced a fantastic return both in results and producing some stylish performances, helping us climb the table and get international recognition for our players.

“Appointing Roy for another season will enable him and the squad to hit the ground running for a full pre-season and continue the magnificent momentum that has built up since his return.”

Guardian 

