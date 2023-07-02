Cork City draw Cliftonville in All-Island Cup semi

Cork City will visit Cliftonville, while Wexford Youths host Galway United next Saturday in the semi-finals of the inaugural Avenir Sports Women's All-Island Cup.
City topped their group with three wins after Fiana Bradley’s goal gave them victory over Crusaders at Seaview in Belfast on Saturday.
City needed just a point to reach the last four, but had to weather heavy pressure from Crusaders before Bradley's second goal in successive games, tapping in a rebound after her own first-half effort came back off a post.
Wexford Youths needed a favour from Shamrock Rovers to top Group B. Rovers overcame Glentoran 3-2 on Sunday, after Wexford beat Peamount 2-1 on Saturday, coming from behind with second-half goals from Aoibheann Clancy and Rianna Jarrett.
A 1-1 draw at home to Sligo Rovers was enough for Cliftonville to top their group.
The Belfast women had beaten Sion Swifts and Bohemians while Rovers went into the final round pointless.
Cliftonville took a 24th-minute lead through Danielle Maxwell, but Rovers equalised within a minute through Emma Doherty.
Galway United booked their place in the semi-finals with an impressive 2-0 win over Shelbourne, the goals coming in each half from Abbie Callanan and Gemma McGuinness.