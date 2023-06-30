Cobh come from behind to secure fourth win in a row

SSE Airtricity First Division

Athlone Town 2-3 Cobh Ramblers

Cobh Ramblers got their fourth consecutive win in the First Division through late goals from Pierce Philips and Wilson Waweru, and that gave them a 3-2 come from behind victory over Athlone Town at Lissywollen.

They found the back of the net with just ten minutes left to play, during a time that looked like the home side were grinding out the three points.

It was a chaotic fixture that opened up with Luke Desmond trying to score from close range and Enda Minogue stopped this.

After Aaron Connolly sent in a corner and the ball got headed wide at the back post, Cobh broke down the left and Liam Kervick escaped his marker inside the penalty area. He side footed the ball in with his left boot and the Ramblers took the lead in the 24th minute.

Athlone had the perfect response to going behind as they began passing the ball and creating genuine opportunities. The first time that they forced a save from Steacy was when Connolly threaded a pass through to Haji Abdikadir, and the goalkeeper reacted to stop the ball on the line.

The pressure paid off at the end of the first half as an unmarked Frantz Pierrot headed in the equaliser.

Matthew Leal made it 2-1 in the 53rd minute by beating the tightest of angles to score inside the area.

Things slowed down after this, with Cobh having possession and everything that they tried to put together was swatted away by an organised by the Athlone back-line.

The feeling of détente ended with a spectacular strike from Pierce Philips that made it 2-2.

Suddenly Cobh had the momentum and they were commanding the pace of the game. When Jason Abbott tried to score from distance, his shot went back out to Waweru. The striker, who scored the winner last week against Waterford, tapped in the loose ball with just five minutes of normal time left to play.

The Ramblers then stopped Athlone from rescuing a point and they headed home third in the table, with their focus now on a clash with Galway United next weekend.

Athlone Town: Minogue; Fuentes Rodriguez, Kavanagh, Van Geenen, Hickey, Connolly, Pierrot, Dolia (Lennon 62), Abdikadir, Campion-Hinds, Leal.

Cobh Ramblers: Steacy; Eguaibor (Holland 62), Frahill, Lyons, Waweru, Philips, O’Sullivan Connell (Browne 62), Desmond (McCarthy 62), Kervick, O’Brien, Abbott.