Waterford turn on the style as Finn Harps hit for six 

SSE Airtricity First Division

Waterford FC 6 Finn Harps 1

Waterford FC hit another six goals to bring their tally against Finn Harps this season to a whopping 17 goals in three games as Keith Long’s side breezed past their Donegal opponents in their SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division meeting at the RSC.

The Blues opened the scoring on three minutes when Connor Parsons took possession of the ball on the halfway line to race at the visiting defence before curling a brilliant right-footed shot past Tim Heimer from 25 yards for his fourth of the campaign.

Parsons continued his love affair against Finn Harps as he scored for the fourth-time this campaign on 21 minutes when he touched home Barry Baggley’s brilliant right-wing delivery before the same player turned provider for Ronan Coughlan three minutes later to add a third of the evening.

Finn Harps got a lifeline back in the game from the penalty spot on 32 minutes when Ryan Burke fouled attacker Sean O’Donnell, and although Paul Martin guessed right, he couldn’t keep out Ryan Flood’s spot-kick.

Coughlan made it 27 goals for the season to give the Blues breathing space with 57 minutes on the clock when he finished superbly from the left-side of the area after a great Baggley through ball before Eddie Nolan scored a fifth goal on 77 minutes when bundling home Coughlan’s free-kick.

Waterford completed the goalscoring when adding a sixth goal in the final minute when Thomas Oluwa raced down the left before crossing into the centre where Roland Idowu scored neat control to touch home past Hiemer from close-range.

WATERFORD FC: Martin, O’Keeffe, Phillips (Nolan ’64), Cantwell (Queally ’82), Burke (Mansfield ’82), Griffin (Larkin ’73), Baggley, Akachukwu, Parsons, Idowu, Coughlan (Oluwa ’82).

FINN HARPS: Hiemer, McCallion, Baba, Flood, Da Silva (Johnston ’61), Harris (Mashigo ’53), Power, McMonagle (Jordan ’53), Farrar (O’Kane ’79), O’Donnell, Duffy (McLaughlin ’53).

Referee: Marc Lynch.