Treaty United share the spoils with Bray Wanderers

League of Ireland First Division

Treaty United 1 Bray Wanderers 1

AS heavy rain fell on Shannonside, Bray Wanderers and Treaty United played out an entertaining 1-1 at the Markets Field as both sides kept their promotion hopes alive.

After a lively opening half, during which the in-form Ben Feeney opened the scoring after just five minutes before Enda Curran levelled terms with a beautifully lofted chipped goal, both sides cancelled each other out in the second half.

Fifth-placed Bray and seventh-placed Treaty have each now secured four points from their two games played since the end of the mid-season break.

Heading into this clash, the visitors made two changes to their side that defeated Kerry FC 3-2 with both Len O’Sullivan and Guillermo Almirall coming in, while Willie Armshaw replaced the injured Conor Barry for Treaty.

A mistake at the back after just five minutes put Bray ahead as the impressive Ben Feeney fully capitalised on a poor back pass from Colin Conroy as he rounded Shane Hallahan much to the delight of Ian Ryan.

With Conroy aiming for Hallahan, the Treaty centre half pairing of Darren Nwankwo and Andy Spain hesitated, giving the 20-year-old former Cabinteely striker all the time and space to find the back of the net.

Bray’s lead lasted just 10 minutes however, and it was none other than Enda Curran who found the net for Tommy Barrett’s side. A counter-attack goal for the ages, Marc Ludden intercepted a loose ball in the middle of field before playing a superb ball through to his former Galway United teammate.

Beating Dane Massey for pace, Curran did the rest and lofted the ball over the outcoming Stephen McGuinness – his second chipped goal in the space of a week.

The best of the second half chances came 25 minutes from time. After winning the free himself, Dean George should have scored from the resulting placed cross from Marc Ludden. The Dubliners’ close-range header was saved well by McGuinness, however.

Three minutes from time, Lee Devitt found himself in space in front of goal after Treaty worked the lines through a tired looking Bray defence, but his low effort was comfortably saved by McGuinness as both sides continued to cancel each other out.

Luka Lovic could have snatched a late winner for the visitors with what was the last kick of the game, but Shane Hallahan superbly denied the Bray midfielder, getting down low to block with his feet.

Since Treaty’s introduction to the league in 2021, both sides have now played each 10 times in the league with Treaty yielding four wins compared to Bray’s two.

Treaty United: Shane Hallahan; Ben O’Riordan, Andy Spain, Darren Nwankwo, Marc Ludden (capt.); Lee Devitt, Colin Conroy; Willie Armshaw, Stephen Christopher, Dean George; Enda Curran.

Subs: Josh Quinlivan for Curran (79 minutes), Colin Kelly for Armshaw (88 minutes)

Bray Wanderers: Stephen McGuinness; Max Murphy, David Webster (capt.), Dan Massey, Len O’Sullivan; Conor Crowley, Luka Lovic, Darren Craven, Guillermo Almirall; Ben Feeney; Chris Lyons

Subs: Cole Omorehiomwan for Webster (26 minutes, injured), Gerard Shortt for Crowley (half time), Walker for Almirall (59 minutes), Joseph Power for Craven, Callum Thompson for Lyons (both 81 minutes)

Referee: Daniel Murphy