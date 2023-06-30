Liverpool close in on Dominik Szoboszlai signing from RB Leipzig

The 22-year-old has been heavily tracked by Newcastle following an excellent season in the Bundesliga that yielded six goals and eight assists
Liverpool close in on Dominik Szoboszlai signing from RB Leipzig

IN DEMAND: Dominik Szoboszlai of RB Leipzig looks on during the DFB Cup final earlier this month. Pic: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 20:51
Fabrizio Romano and Ed Aarons

Liverpool are close to signing RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai as Jürgen Klopp continues his summer rebuild at Anfield.

The 22-year-old has been heavily tracked by Newcastle following an excellent season in the Bundesliga that yielded six goals and eight assists. However, Liverpool emerged as frontrunners to sign the Hungary captain following a meeting with his agents earlier this week and have now triggered his release clause of around £60m, with personal terms already agreed.

Szoboszlai, a midfielder who also led the German club to victory in the DFB Pokal final for the second season in a row, is understood to be keen on the move having joined RB Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg in December 2020.

Liverpool have a strong relationship with Leipzig and have allowed the forward Fábio Carvalho to join them on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old moved to Anfield from Fulham last summer for an initial £5m and on a five-year contract.

“He will now continue his development and gain more experience in Germany with Leipzig,” said a Liverpool statement.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are to apply for a safe standing licence as they expand rail seating by a further 3,000 to 13,300 at Anfield. The initiative has been trialled for a couple of years, but they are now close to becoming the seventh Premier League club after Wolves, Tottenham, Manchester City, Manchester United, Brentford and Chelsea to have a licence.

As a result, fans in the Kop and the redeveloped Anfield Road end, which will open for next season and take the ground’s capacity to 61,000, will be able to stand throughout matches and not just for significant moments such as goal celebrations.

“Following an extensive review of our rail seating trial we’re delighted to confirm it has been successful and is now a permanent feature at Anfield Stadium,” said the club’s managing director, Andy Hughes. “The health and safety of our supporters when attending matches at Anfield is, and always will be, paramount.”

Enforcement recommendations from the Sports Ground Safety Authority state stadiums with rail seating for more than two years must apply for a licence. A total of 7,800 rail seats were first introduced in two areas at Anfield before the 2020-21 season, with a further 2,500 installed on the Kop during last season’s break for the winter World Cup.

The next installation phase this summer will see a further 3,000 rail seats added to the Kop, taking its total to 7,425, meaning just over 55% of the famous stand’s capacity will be rail seating, with plans to add more next year.

Guardian

More in this section

Sinead Farrelly 29/6/2023 S Sinead Farrelly: 'I was never going to be able to play soccer until I got that heavy burden off of me'
Maeve McMahon ratified as Independent Director of the FAI Maeve McMahon ratified as Independent Director of the FAI
Acun Illicali 30/6/2023 Acun Ilicali outlines promises for 'hidden treasure' Shelbourne
Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League - Stamford Bridge

Ruben Loftus-Cheek joins AC Milan from Chelsea on four-year deal

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd