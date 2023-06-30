Liverpool close in on Dominik Szoboszlai signing from RB Leipzig

Liverpool are close to signing RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai as Jürgen Klopp continues his summer rebuild at Anfield.

The 22-year-old has been heavily tracked by Newcastle following an excellent season in the Bundesliga that yielded six goals and eight assists. However, Liverpool emerged as frontrunners to sign the Hungary captain following a meeting with his agents earlier this week and have now triggered his release clause of around £60m, with personal terms already agreed.

Szoboszlai, a midfielder who also led the German club to victory in the DFB Pokal final for the second season in a row, is understood to be keen on the move having joined RB Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg in December 2020.

Liverpool have a strong relationship with Leipzig and have allowed the forward Fábio Carvalho to join them on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old moved to Anfield from Fulham last summer for an initial £5m and on a five-year contract.

“He will now continue his development and gain more experience in Germany with Leipzig,” said a Liverpool statement.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are to apply for a safe standing licence as they expand rail seating by a further 3,000 to 13,300 at Anfield. The initiative has been trialled for a couple of years, but they are now close to becoming the seventh Premier League club after Wolves, Tottenham, Manchester City, Manchester United, Brentford and Chelsea to have a licence.

As a result, fans in the Kop and the redeveloped Anfield Road end, which will open for next season and take the ground’s capacity to 61,000, will be able to stand throughout matches and not just for significant moments such as goal celebrations.

“Following an extensive review of our rail seating trial we’re delighted to confirm it has been successful and is now a permanent feature at Anfield Stadium,” said the club’s managing director, Andy Hughes. “The health and safety of our supporters when attending matches at Anfield is, and always will be, paramount.”

Enforcement recommendations from the Sports Ground Safety Authority state stadiums with rail seating for more than two years must apply for a licence. A total of 7,800 rail seats were first introduced in two areas at Anfield before the 2020-21 season, with a further 2,500 installed on the Kop during last season’s break for the winter World Cup.

The next installation phase this summer will see a further 3,000 rail seats added to the Kop, taking its total to 7,425, meaning just over 55% of the famous stand’s capacity will be rail seating, with plans to add more next year.

Guardian