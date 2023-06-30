European qualification the goal for Shelbourne next season

New Shelbourne majority shareholder Acun Ilicali admits he’ll be disappointed if Damien Duff doesn’t deliver European qualification next year.

The billionaire known as the Turkish Simon Cowell for his showbusiness background was in Dublin on Friday to outline his plans for what he dubbed a hidden treasure.

Gold, in the form of an increased budget, was what Duff cited at the season’s outset as the missing ingredient to compete with the heavyweights of Shamrock Rovers and Derry City for snaring the best talent.

Without quantifying the scale of his investment, the man who also owns Hull City vowed to financially support the Reds in their bid to secure a first place in Europe since 2006.

Ilicali, and the colleague flanking him he entitled his money man, executive board member Tan Kessler, indicated funds would be available to Duff for the transfer window opening this week but it would be next season before their financial muscle reflected in challenging for honours.

“With Damien, it won’t take long,” Ilicali joked when asked for a timeframe on accomplishing their objective of becoming Ireland’s most successful club, domestically and in Europe.

“Let me put all the stress on his shoulders. If you ask me what the target is, I feel next season we’ll be in good places.

“We have something going on that is very good, except for some support from us which we will start to improve for this season. Next season with many, many recruits so we can go into higher positions.

“If we are not in Europe for the next season, I will be disappointed. It would not be a miracle for us to become champions, if you ask me. This is a tough league but our coach and players believe in improvement.

“We already have a system whereas taking a team from zero is the most difficult thing in football at the moment.”

Ilicali and his advisors scoured Europe for a club addition to complement Hull and have no concerns about UEFA’s investigation into the multi-club ownership, noting it only applies where they could meet in European competition.

Contenders in Belgium and Portugal were assessed but deemed too expensive relative to the mothership that is Hull and their target of promotion to the Premier League. Dundalk were in advanced talks with Ilicali about a partnership before the Shelbourne option.

Their priority is on-field success. Shels previous owners, who will remain as minor shareholders, have agreed in principle a deal to buy Tolka Park from Dublin City Council but the famed venue requires multimillion investment.

Part of their financial plan for renovating Tolka is utilising the Immigrant Investor Programme to source several million euros, a scheme that provided €14.8 of funding towards Louth new GAA Stadium. Several League of Ireland clubs lodged applications just before the initiative around foreign donations was closed by the Government in February.

“These things are complicated and take a lot of time,” said Andrew Doyle, who has moved to Vice-Chairman following Ilicali’s arrival.

“We’re progressing well with our finance plans. The project will be a fabulous stadium but there will be the unique character and sense of history to Tolka Park to be retained.

“The plan to turn the stadium into a community hub rather than be used once a fortnight, a living and breathing facility for the locals to use.

“For example, our director, Finian McGrath, the former TD, will operate an advisory service there for parents of kids with disabilities when it’s renewed and refurbished. We have a range of similar partnerships. Tolka Park will have to be reimagined.”