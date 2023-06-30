Ruben Loftus-Cheek joins AC Milan from Chelsea on four-year deal

Chelsea have confirmed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek has completed a permanent move to AC Milan. The 27-year-old joins Milan on a four-year deal running until June 2027
Ruben Loftus-Cheek joins AC Milan from Chelsea on four-year deal

DONE DEAL: Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined AC Milan from Chelsea. Pic: John Walton/PA

Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 19:19
PA Sport

Chelsea have confirmed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek has completed a permanent move to AC Milan.

The 27-year-old joins Milan on a four-year deal running until June 2027.

His departure from Chelsea comes after 19 years with the club, having joined their academy in 2004.

He made 155 appearances for the Blues, scoring 13 times, and earned Premier League, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup winners’ medals during his time there.

An impressive loan spell with Crystal Palace also saw Loftus-Cheek selected for the England squad who reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

However, he struggled for game time under successive managers during the second half of last season.

His move comes as part of several outgoings from Stamford Bridge recently, with N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly among those joining sides in Saudi Arabia’s Professional League.

Earlier this week, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joined Saudi side Al-Ahli, while Arsenal completed the signing of midfielder Kai Havertz.

The PA news agency understands that Mason Mount is also set to depart after Manchester United agreed to sign the England midfielder for an initial £55million.

More in this section

Maeve McMahon ratified as Independent Director of the FAI Maeve McMahon ratified as Independent Director of the FAI
Acun Illicali 30/6/2023 Acun Ilicali outlines promises for 'hidden treasure' Shelbourne
Aviva Ireland light up Aviva Stadium to celebrate Pride Month FIFA deny Katie McCabe permission to wear OneLove armband at Women's World Cup
ChelseaPlace: UK
<p>FROM THERE TO HERE: Sinead Farrelly. Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne</p>

S Sinead Farrelly: 'I was never going to be able to play soccer until I got that heavy burden off of me'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd