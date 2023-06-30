Maeve McMahon ratified as Independent Director of the FAI

The General Assembly of the Football Association of Ireland has ratified the appointment of Maeve McMahon to the Board of the FAI as an Independent Director.

With extensive experience in the banking and commercial sectors, the Clare native replaces Gary Twohig on the Board and joins with immediate effect on a two-year term.

“I am delighted to join the Board of the FAI as an Independent Director and I want to thank the General Assembly delegates for ratifying my appointment," said McMahon.

"As someone who has worked on many sponsorship deals in football, I hope that my business experience can offer real value to the FAI as we continue to build for the future of Irish football.

"As a parent who regularly supports my daughter’s own football career, I look forward to working with my grassroots colleagues at such an exciting time for women’s football in Ireland."

FAI Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Hill said: “On behalf of all the staff at the FAI, I warmly welcome Maeve to the Association and assure her that she will have our full support as we work together for the betterment of all of Irish football.

"Maeve brings great business experience to the table and will, I am sure, be a great asset to the Board and our commercial team."

The Electoral Committee has confirmed that McMahon meets the requirements of the Electoral Code to be a director of the FAI