Maeve McMahon ratified as Independent Director of the FAI

“I am delighted to join the Board of the FAI as an Independent Director," said the Clare native.
Maeve McMahon ratified as Independent Director of the FAI

WELCOME ABOARD: Maeve McMahon ratified as Independent Director of the FAI. Pic Credit: FAI.

Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 17:00
Examiner Sport

The General Assembly of the Football Association of Ireland has ratified the appointment of Maeve McMahon to the Board of the FAI as an Independent Director.

With extensive experience in the banking and commercial sectors, the Clare native replaces Gary Twohig on the Board and joins with immediate effect on a two-year term.

“I am delighted to join the Board of the FAI as an Independent Director and I want to thank the General Assembly delegates for ratifying my appointment," said McMahon.

"As someone who has worked on many sponsorship deals in football, I hope that my business experience can offer real value to the FAI as we continue to build for the future of Irish football.

Read More

FIFA deny Katie McCabe permission to wear OneLove armband at Women's World Cup

"As a parent who regularly supports my daughter’s own football career, I look forward to working with my grassroots colleagues at such an exciting time for women’s football in Ireland."

FAI Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Hill said: “On behalf of all the staff at the FAI, I warmly welcome Maeve to the Association and assure her that she will have our full support as we work together for the betterment of all of Irish football.

"Maeve brings great business experience to the table and will, I am sure, be a great asset to the Board and our commercial team."

The Electoral Committee has confirmed that McMahon meets the requirements of the Electoral Code to be a director of the FAI

More in this section

Aviva Ireland light up Aviva Stadium to celebrate Pride Month FIFA deny Katie McCabe permission to wear OneLove armband at Women's World Cup
Liverpool v Brentford - Premier League - Anfield Liverpool to apply for a safe standing licence as Anfield rail seating expanded
Aaron Mooy file photo Celtic midfielder Mooy announces retirement
Hull City v Burnley - Sky Bet Championship - MKM Stadium

Acun Ilicali outlines promises for 'hidden treasure' Shelbourne

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd