Seamus Coleman signs up for another year with Everton

Everton defender Seamus Coleman has signed a new one-year contract.

The right-back, whose current deal expired at the end of this month, has agreed to stay at Goodison Park for a 15th season after signing until 2024.

Coleman spent the end of last campaign in the treatment room, but will look to build on his 409 appearances for the Toffees.

The 34-year-old, who joined Everton in January 2009, needs to play three more times to become the club's all-time record appearance holder in the Premier League.

He told the club's official website: "Everyone knows how much Everton means to me which is why it is special to sign this new contract and continue to play for this great club.

"From the moment I joined more than 14 years ago, the support my family and I have had from our fans and everyone around the club has been amazing and I never take for granted just how fortunate I am to represent Everton. That has included the honour of wearing the captain's armband in recent years."

Boss Sean Dyche added: "We are all pleased Seamus has signed his new deal. I have hugely enjoyed working with him since becoming Everton manager.

"He is a top professional who helps to set high standards every day and makes it clear what it means to play for Everton Football Club.

"His quality and experience continue to be of great use and will do again once he's back fit."