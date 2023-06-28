Inter Miami appoint Lionel Messi’s former boss Gerardo Martino as head coach

Martino coached Messi with Barcelona and Argentina
Inter Miami appoint Lionel Messi’s former boss Gerardo Martino as head coach
Gerardo Martino is set to reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 22:17
PA

Former Barcelona and Argentina manager Gerardo Martino has been appointed as the new head coach of Inter Miami.

The 60-year-old Argentinian arrives at the Major League Soccer outfit co-owned by David Beckham after they sacked the latter’s ex-Manchester United team-mate Phil Neville earlier this month.

It will reunite Martino with his compatriot Lionel Messi, with the World Cup winner to join the Florida side after leaving Paris St Germain at the end of his contract.

Martino, who coached Messi with Barcelona and Argentina, said in a club statement: “I’m very excited to join a big club like Inter Miami and I know together we can accomplish many great things.

“The club has the necessary infrastructure to be a major competitor in the region and I believe that with everyone’s hard work and commitment we can get there.”

Beckham said: “’Tata’ is a highly respected figure in our sport whose track record speaks for itself.

“We are confident that his achievements in the game and experience as a head coach will inspire our team and excite our fans and look forward to seeing the impact he will have on and off the field.”

Martino has been a Copa America runner-up twice with Argentina and once with Paraguay, and also overseen Mexico winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

More in this section

James Maddison file photo James Maddison seals £40m Spurs move from Leicester
Arsenal sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea and look set to add Declan Rice Arsenal sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea and look set to add Declan Rice
Republic of Ireland Women Press Conference & Training Session Jamie Finn posts classy message following omission from Ireland's World Cup squad
Inter MiamiPlace: UK
<p>ON THE MOVE: Cork City are set to sign Republic of Ireland U21 goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks. Photo by Blaz Weindorfer/Sportsfile</p>

Cork City set to sign Republic of Ireland U21 goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd