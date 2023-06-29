Ireland's World Cup squad: The winners and losers

WINNERS:

Injuries, club form but especially match fitness formed the core selection criteria, tumbling numerous contenders into borderline territory.

Izzy Atkinson's late surge, by playing four WSL games for West Ham in April and May before featuring against Zambia, shaded her inclusion.

Likewise Claire O’Riordan. A stellar conclusion to the season with Scottish champions Celtic was bookended by her first international goal last week. Once Aoife Mannion’s injury occurred, she was a shoo-in for a central defensive berth.

Ciara Grant can count herself fortunate to have avoided the chop at the expense of Jamie Finn, given the latter’s versatility. Her fellow Donegal native Amber Barrett would’ve had some restless nights as her Bundesliga career fizzled to idleness but her brace against Zambia nailed her spot. Abbie Larkin, just 18, will be relieved to make it too.

Lucy Quinn, having begun the qualifiers as a first-choice attacker, drifted to the periphery but not far enough to join her Birmingham City teammate Jamie Finn on the ditched list.

LOSERS:

Lots and lots. Aoife Mannion and Megan Campbell were always long shots to recover from injury and regain fitness for the ultimate test but others on course were simply squeezed out.

Leanne Kiernan was charting the same recovery timeline as Liverpool clubmate Niamh Fahey but wasn’t considered adequately match-fit for a jersey.

A couple of home-based players, Peamount pair Erin McLaughlin and Tara O’Hanlon, were informed of their non-selection on Tuesday, a few weeks after Shelbourne’s West Ham bound teen Jessie Stapleton received her explanation for being overlooked.

Ex-Peas midfielder Hayley Nolan, who turns 27 in March, may not get another shot at World Cup stardom. Ditto 30-year-old Harriet Scott unless an injury triggers her upgrade from the three-player deputy list.

Jamie Finn will undeniably be the most hurt if she remains stuck in that purgatory once the deadline of July 19 passes.

“Elite sport is difficult and sometimes people face unforeseen setbacks,” posted the Brum player on social media last night. “I will continue, as I always have, to work hard representing my country to make my dreams a reality and inspire the next generation of girls to do the same.”