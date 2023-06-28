Jamie Finn posts classy message following omission from Ireland's World Cup squad

It's been a tough 24 hours or so for Jamie Finn but she has again shown her class by posting a heartfelt message following her omission from the Republic of Ireland's World Cup squad.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw admitted the day she told the players that wouldn't be participating in the finals was “the worst day in my career“ with Finn arguably the most notable name not to be included in the squad of 23.

The Birmingham City midfielder played a significant role in Ireland's route to sealing qualification to their first ever major tournament but Pauw has decided to name her as one of the three players on the standby list in case of a late injury.

Following the announcement, Finn took to social media to post the following message; "Today has been a historic day for Women's football in Ireland and a day of mixed emotions for me personally.

"People know I wear my heart on my sleeve whenever I play and I will continue to do so going forward. Representing your country is the biggest honour anyone can have. I feel so privileged to have been part of this squad since the beginning of our World Cup campaign.

"Elite sport is difficult and sometimes people face unforeseen setbacks. I will continue, as I always have, to work hard representing my country to make my dreams a reality and inspire the next generation of girls to do the same.

"I am grateful to be named as a training player and will continue to play my part as the Republic of Ireland prepare for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. As always, the girls and the staff have my full support and commitment.

"I'd like to thank my family, friends and fans in Ireland and Birmingham for their support today and always."