Man City drop out of Declan Rice race after Arsenal make improved £105m bid

The Gunners made their latest offer for the 24-year-old England international on Tuesday
Man City drop out of Declan Rice race after Arsenal make improved £105m bid

Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Declan Rice with Manchester City quitting the race (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 11:23
Mark Mann-Bryans and Andy Hampson

Manchester City have ended their interest in Declan Rice after Arsenal made an improved £105million bid for the West Ham captain.

The PA news agency understands the Gunners made their latest offer for the 24-year-old England international on Tuesday after two previous approaches were rebuffed by the Hammers.

It was also reported City had a bid totalling £90m knocked back and the treble winners have now decided not to match or try to better Arsenal’s proposition.

Arsenal have been long-time admirers of West Ham captain Declan Rice (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It is believed the Gunners have offered £100m and a further £5m in potential add-ons. It would make Rice the most expensive British player of all time and eclipses Arsenal’s previous record transfer.

It is understood West Ham are unhappy with the payment structure put forward but, rather than dismiss the offer out of hand, are now looking to negotiate.

By contrast, Arsenal’s pursuit of Germany forward Kai Havertz has been more straightforward.

Kai Havertz is expected to be announced as an Arsenal player sooner rather than later (Adam Drury/PA)

With a deal agreed with Chelsea, Havertz underwent a medical over the weekend and is expected to be announced as an Arsenal player within the next 24 hours as footage of his arrival video was leaked on social media.

Meanwhile, a move for Ajax full-back Jurrien Timber is still being worked on as Arsenal aim to improve a squad that finished second last season.

More in this section

West Ham United v Leeds United - Premier League - London Stadium Arsenal submit new £105m bid for West Ham's Declan Rice
Slovakia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier Mannion, Campbell to miss out on World Cup squad
Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2014 - Group D - England v Italy - Italy Training and Press Conference - Arena da Amazonia Andrea Pirlo named coach at relegated Sampdoria
ArsenalPlace: UK
<p>BIG CALLS: Ireland manager Vera Pauw has named her World Cup squad. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne</p>

Vera Pauw names 23-player Ireland squad for Women's World Cup

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd