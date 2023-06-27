Chiedozie Ogbene completes move to Premier League newcomers Luton

Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene will join Premier League newcomers Luton Town from Rotherham United on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old will join on a permanent move on July 1 after his contract with the Hatters expires. The Corkman made 136 appearances across four seasons with Rotherham.

The former Cork City and Limerick FC player scored nine goals in the Championship last season as Rotherham finished 19th and has scored four goals in 15 appearances for Ireland.

Luton were promoted to the Premier League for the first time after finishing third in the Championship and beating Coventry City in a play-off.

Ogbene is the second Ireland international to make a move to a Premier League newcomer in recent days after Dara O'Shea's move to Burnley.

Speaking after completing his medical at The Brache, Ogbene said: “I’m delighted to be here as a Premier League player, because of my journey and where I’ve been in the last five-and-a-half years, from Limerick FC and the League of Ireland to Luton Town FC in the Premier League. My former coach said it would be one in 200,000 – I guess I’m that one!

“My journey is special to me. I come from Rotherham United, who I spent four seasons with and where I achieved some great things with some great people. But to be considered to be a Luton Town player with an opportunity to feature in the Premier League was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”

He added: “I’m just excited to be here. To feature in the Premier League is everyone’s dream and I’m really happy for the opportunity.”

Luton manager Rob Edwards said Ogbene will be 'a really exciting addition'.

“Chio is a really exciting addition and is someone we’ve liked for a while,” said Edwards. “We got to look at him a lot last season in preparing to play against him and his Rotherham team, and in my opinion he was their best and most threatening player.

“We actually did a reasonable amount of work on stopping him as well as part of our game planning, so you know when you are doing that, he should be on a list for possible recruitment.

“We know we are going to need some real athleticism in the Premier League, and he knows how to use it. He’s flexible, and he’s going to be able to play through the middle as a forward, but also as a wide one, if we wanted to play with wide forwards. He can play a couple of positions.

“Chio also brings experience of top level football. He’s an Irish international and he’s played in some high level games and done well in them, particularly against France who are one of the best nations in the world.

“He’s still at a good age where he’s willing to learn and he’s a fantastic human being, we had a brilliant chat and I just loved his personality.

“He’s humble, he comes from a great family background and he’s had to work extremely hard to get where he is now, to get a crack in the Premier League. He should be really proud of himself and we’re delighted to be able to give him that chance.”

Rotherham said in a statement: "Having taken time to assess his options over the summer months – which included a good offer on the table from the Millers to retain his services – the lure of Premier League football was too much for Chieo to turn down and he leaves with all the best wishes and thanks from everyone at Rotherham United."