Ryan Mason to remain at Tottenham in assistant coach role under Ange Postecoglou
Ryan Mason, pictured, has been named assistant coach to new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou (John Walton/PA)
Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 13:57
George Sessions

Tottenham have announced Ange Postecoglou’s coaching staff with Ryan Mason staying on at the club in an assistant coach capacity.

Former Spurs midfielder Mason took charge of the final six matches of the 2022-23 campaign, but doubts were cast over his long-term future.

Mason, 32, repeatedly stated his readiness for management during his second interim stint with his old side.

However, the once-capped England international will remain at Tottenham as part of Postecoglou’s backroom set-up.

Spurs have also recruited a number of other coaches to work with their new manager with Chris Davies, formerly Brendan Rodgers’ assistant at Leicester, named as senior assistant coach.

Former Crystal Palace and Australia midfielder Mile Jedinak will begin work with Tottenham on July 1 as an assistant coach and Matt Wells, who returned to the club to help Mason during his interim spell, will remain involved in the first-team set-up.

Rob Burch makes a return to Spurs as goalkeeper coach following spells with Fulham and Bournemouth.

Tottenham to reject Bayern Munich's initial £60m offer for Harry Kane
Reuben Loftus-Cheek close to AC Milan move as Chelsea squad overhaul continues
Fifa Women's World Cup rules for fans: leave your ladders, frisbees and politics at home
