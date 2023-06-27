Tottenham to reject Bayern Munich’s initial £60m offer for Harry Kane

Tottenham are expected to dismiss Bayern Munich’s offer of €70m plus add-ons for Harry Kane. Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, remains reluctant to sell their striker this summer and Bayern’s opening proposal falls short of the asking price.

The England captain is unlikely to be sold for less than €115m, even though he has a year left on his contract and can leave on a free transfer next summer. Levy does not want to lose Kane, who has also been targeted by Manchester United and Real Madrid, and sources have suggested the likelihood is that the 29-year-old is still a Spurs player next season.

Thomas Tuchel, Bayern’s manager, is a huge admirer of Kane and wanted to bring him to Chelsea two years ago. Tuchel, who is also trying to beat United to the signing of the Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount, is pushing the German champions to spend big on a new striker this summer. Bayern have also been looking at Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, whose valuation has been set at €150m.

Beyond their offer being too low, another issue for Bayern is whether Kane would be willing to move to Germany. Bayern’s dominance of the Bundesliga means that Kane would have have an excellent chance of winning the first trophy of his career, while Tuchel’s side will also be contenders to win the Champions League. However there is little indication that the Spurs forward wants to leave England.

Madrid have looked at Kane as a potential replacement for Karim Benzema, who has left for Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, and United are long-time admirers. Erik ten Hag wants to sign a top striker this summer and is said to be obsessed with Kane. United, though, have been given little encouragement that a deal with Spurs will be possible.

Spurs are continuing to plan with Kane and are advancing their interest in Leicester City’s James Maddison. They have opened talks with Leicester, who are under pressure to sell following their relegation from the Premier League, and hope to conclude a deal for the attacking midfielder this week.

The England international has a year left on his deal and is certain to leave this summer. Leicester are holding out for around €70m for Maddison but Spurs are looking to pay around €46.5m plus add-ons for the player. A new bid from Spurs is expected to arrive soon. Leicester rejected a joint bid for Maddison and Harvey Barnes from the north London club earlier this month.

Spurs emerged as frontrunners for Maddison after Newcastle cooled their interest in the 26-year-old. Newcastle’s focus is on completing a €70m deal for the Milan midfielder, Sandro Tonali.

Guardian