Man Utd fans block Megastore entrance in protest against Glazers

Manchester United supporters blocked the entrance to the club's Megastore on Tuesday to protest against the Glazer family amid the ongoing ownership saga
PROTEST: Manchester United fans gather outside Old Trafford as they protest against the ownership of the club. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 12:39
PA Sport

Manchester United supporters blocked the entrance to the club's Megastore on Tuesday to protest against the Glazer family amid the ongoing ownership saga.

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have tabled rival bids to take over the Old Trafford club.

But fans are growing frustrated over the progress of the process, which started last November when the Glazers announced their intention to sell.

The protest was organised by fans' group The 1958 and timed to coincide with the launch of the team's new home kit.

Ratcliffe's bid is designed to enable the Glazers to maintain some element of interest in the club, while the Qatari group is targeting a 100 per cent buy-out.

Announcing the protest on Monday evening, The 1958 posted on Twitter: "Everyone has a part to play in this battle against Glazer. For you, for us, for each other."

