Tributes pour in for former Scotland boss Craig  Brown

Tributes have poured in for Craig Brown, the last man to lead Scotland to a World Cup and one of the most popular characters in Scottish football.

Brown's family announced the 82-year-old had died in hospital in Ayr following a short illness.

The former schoolteacher took Scotland to a World Cup and a European Championship finals and was involved in a coaching capacity in three other major tournaments. He also led the country's under-16s to a World Cup final and the under-21s to the last four in Europe.

Brown was combining a career in education with his duties as manager of part-time Clyde when an old friend, Sir Alex Ferguson, changed the course of his life in 1986, and the former Manchester United manager was among those paying tribute to a "thoroughly wonderful man".

In a statement released by the League Managers Association, Sir Alex added: "Craig and I had been friends since Scotland Schools team in 1957-58, with Craig as captain.

"When I was given the honour of managing Scotland at the World Cup finals in Mexico there was one man I had to take, for all his attributes and knowledge, that was Craig.

"He had a great career as a manager of several clubs but his service for his country stands out. In an industry that questions a man's capabilities, Craig never wavered in that situation, he always kept his head and his composure. Well done Broon!"

The Glasgow-born footballer's career was undermined by a knee injury which finished his playing days at the age of 27 but he began his professional spell at Rangers and won a league winners' medal with Dundee in 1962 before being part of a squad which reached the European Cup semi-finals.

His coaching career hit new levels after his stint at Mexico 86, when he was appointed assistant to new Scotland manager Andy Roxburgh, who he would succeed in 1993, serving for eight years.

Current Scotland manager Steve Clarke said: "Craig led the way in bringing sustained qualification to the men's national team, first as assistant to Andy Roxburgh and then in his own right.

"He was a student of the game and I am proud to say that I followed in his footsteps by taking a Scotland team back to a major tournament."

The Scottish Football Association described Brown as a "one-off" in a lengthy tribute, stating he was best remembered for leading Scotland to Euro 96 and the World Cup two years later.

"But to those who had the privilege of his company and his experience during a 60-year association with Scottish football, he was a pioneer and innovator, a teacher and a mentor to generations of players who graduated to coaching and management under his tutelage," the piece added.