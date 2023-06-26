Shamrock Rovers go seven points clear after win over Derry City

SSE Airtricity Premier Division

Shamrock Rovers 1 (Rory Gaffney 26) Derry City 0

It’s not quite all over but this night that Shamrock Rovers increased the buffer over their nearest rivals to seven points with 13 games left could be their pivotal title clincher.

Rory Gaffney’s 26th-minute goal was the difference but realistically the result between the top two flattered Derry, who mustered a sole effort on target over the 94 minutes.

That they’ve posted four blanks in their last six matches testifies to the area most in need of strengthening during the upcoming window.

Defending their FAI Cup and avenging last year’s disappointing Europa Conference League first hurdle exit amount to their remaining targets.

For Rovers, the only concern on another routine night were injuries that forced the withdrawal of Jack Byrne and Neil Farrugia. The latter’s exit, apparently a hamstring recurrence, could be a blow with the Champions League campaign looming on July 12.

This fixture has developed into the billionaire derby and while a few additional moneymen have invested in clubs, these pair remain out in front when it comes to budgets.

Dermot Desmond’s €2m contribution was well on its way to yielding a return before the Hoops climbed the tree of golden branches last year. Progression to the group stages of the Europa Conference League, their first time since 2011 to escape the qualifying rounds, grossed €4m, facilitating the retention of their key players on longer contracts.

That at least protected their value, bar the odd anomaly of Danny Mandroi’s ridiculously modest release clause.

Surgery isn’t essential on a squad seeking to become the first for almost 40 years to accumulate four titles in a row, rather an addition or two as they arise, Landing two loan deals, Estonian international Markus Poom and Celtic’s Johnny Kenny, represented smart pre-season business but it was two recruits from earlier in his six-year tenure who cemented this triumph.

Last year’s top scorer Gaffney wouldn’t allow his man-marker Cameron Dummigan to stymie his impact; the brain of the 33-year-old superior in anticipating errant passes and capitalising when the opportunities were presented.

Another mainstay on the wrong side of thirty, Pico Lopes, supplied a different, albeit equally vital, role at the other end. Time after time in the first half, Derry succeeded in snapping the Rovers press to scamper upfield but the centre-back remained resolute.

Capping his masterclass was a blocked tackle on Ryan Graydon when the winger tried to step inside. However, the booking dished out by Rob Hennessy for simulation can be added to the rap sheet of ridiculous refereeing decisions this year.

Derry, despite the unwavering support of local businessman Philip O’Doherty, still have a job of work to bridge the chasm.

Ruaidhrí Higgins can justifiably point to this being his first full season at the helm but the early-season indications, wins over Rovers in the President’s Cup and the opening meeting at Tallaght, have subsided into false dawns.

Injuries have been a factor – three of the four they raided from Dundalk, Pat McEleney, Michael Duffy and Will Patching were in the stand – but their paucity of depth left them two short of a full bench complement.

Mark Connolly, another of the Dundalk influx, wasn’t deemed fit enough to start and it told as the soft centre of the Candystripes was soon exposed following a bright opening.

That was illustrated by a slick ninth-minute breakaway that ended up at the boot of Brandon Kavanagh. The former Rovers playmaker spotted the space to advance and back-up Leon Pohls off his line, yet speared his 20-yard shot wide of the custodian’s post.

It would take until stoppage time for Derry to register their first attempt on goal, a tame shot from distance by Corkman Adam O’Reilly. During that meantime, Rovers slowly stepped it up, aided by a static visiting rearguard.

Goalkeeper Brian Maher was centrally involved, firstly losing his footing as Kenny advanced but Cameron Dumigan rescued the situation by booting the striker’s lob away from under the post.

Maher then stood firm to repel Richie Towell, who’d raced through unattended but the stopper was all at sea when Gaffney sunk what transpired to be the solitary goal.

Once Sean Hoare cut out Cameron McJannet’s loose pass, Gaffney sensed the opening, drifted from the left centrally across the 18-yard box before screwing a low drive into the bottom corner. Maher barely moved, seemingly caught unawares.

It symbolised the night for the northerners, not a sniff of an equaliser coming their way after the interval either.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Pohl; Cleary, Lopes, Hoare; Farrugia (Gannon 45+1), Towell (Watts 76), Poom, Kavanagh; Byrne (Burt 64), Gaffney (Power 76); Kenny (Burke 64).

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, Dummigan (Connolly 67), McEleney, McJannet; O’Reilly, Diallo (Kavanagh 75); Graydon (McEneff 38), Kavanagh, Doherty; McGonigle.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).

Attendance: 5824.