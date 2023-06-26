Gündogan inks deal to sign for Barcelona

City have tabled a bid of €90m for RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, with the Croatia defender described as Guardiola's 'dream player'
Gündogan inks deal to sign for Barcelona

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates with the Champions League trophy

Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 09:12
George Whelan

MIDFIELDER Ilkay Gündogan has signed for Barcelona until June 2025 with an option for further season, it's been confirmed.

The German captained Manchester City to the Treble, as well as a first ever European Cup for the club. Gundogan, 32, was offered a new contact by City but is thought to have negotiated a more lucrative three-year deal with the Spanish champions.

City boss Pep Guardiola was keen to keep Gundogan, who was integral to the club winning the Treble this season.

The Germany midfielder played 51 games in 2022-23, scoring 11 goals.

City have tabled a bid of €90m for RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, with the Croatia defender described as Guardiola's "dream player". 

Arsenal expect to be busy this week and may complete two signings - Dutch defender Jurrien Timber and Chelsea's German attacker Kai Havertz for a combined £110m.

Meanwhile Manchester United have made contact with 28-year-old Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot's representatives over a proposed move to the club.

More in this section

Villarreal CF v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Santander Chelsea agree deal to sign Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal for £32m
Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Kalidou Koulibaly leaves Chelsea for Saudi Arabia as defender joins Al-Hilal
Shamrock Rovers v UCD - SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division LOI Previews: First vs second as Shamrock Rovers host Derry City
<p>Former Republic of Ireland assistant coach Robbie Keane who has taken up a role in Israel. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Robbie Keane appointed head coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd