Gündogan inks deal to sign for Barcelona

MIDFIELDER Ilkay Gündogan has signed for Barcelona until June 2025 with an option for further season, it's been confirmed.
The German captained Manchester City to the Treble, as well as a first ever European Cup for the club. Gundogan, 32, was offered a new contact by City but is thought to have negotiated a more lucrative three-year deal with the Spanish champions.
City boss Pep Guardiola was keen to keep Gundogan, who was integral to the club winning the Treble this season.
The Germany midfielder played 51 games in 2022-23, scoring 11 goals.
City have tabled a bid of €90m for RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, with the Croatia defender described as Guardiola's "dream player".
Arsenal expect to be busy this week and may complete two signings - Dutch defender Jurrien Timber and Chelsea's German attacker Kai Havertz for a combined £110m.
Meanwhile Manchester United have made contact with 28-year-old Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot's representatives over a proposed move to the club.