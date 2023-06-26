LOI Previews: First vs second as Shamrock Rovers host Derry City

Elsewhere on Monday, Dundalk seeking fourth straight win when they welcome St Pats to Oriel Park.
TOP OF THE TABLE CLASH: Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley signs autographs. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 08:04
John Fallon

Ruaidhrí Higgins will rely on Derry City’s previous Tallaght toppling to blow the title race open on Monday against Shamrock Rovers (8pm).

In another pair of games to ease upcoming fixture congestion for the four European representatives, a Derry win would cut to a solitary point the lead Rovers enjoy in their pursuit of a fourth successive crown.

"We know how good a side Rovers are,” Higgins noted before laying out his team’s stall.

“But we've shown we know how to win against them and that's what we'll be trying to do on Monday night."

Their 2-1 victory at Rovers in March ended a seven-year Tallaght hoodoo but the statement win hasn’t translated into an overthrow.

Stephen Bradley’s Hoops cancelled their loss out by prevailing in the return game. Despite slippages along the way, including Friday’s concession of two goals to allow Bohemians claim a point, the kings of Irish football will remain top heading into the last 13 games of the season.

"That was as poor a performance as we've put in during my time here,” Higgins said of the Mayday mauling, fortunate not to be more than a 2-0 reverse.

“Yet over the past 12 months we've more than held our own against them.

"We were without Cameron Dummigan, Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy for Friday’s win over Cork City, but we've been dealing with these things all season. Jamie McGonigle was banging the door down in training all week and that's why he started.”

Kevin Long returns to Birmingham City on one-year deal

Injury robs Bradley of Ronan Finn and Gary O’Neill but they’re short-term compared to Trevor Clarke. “He’s to see a specialist in London on Monday and will be out for a couple of months at least,” admitted Bradley ahead of the top-two tussle.

“We don't feel any game is bigger or lesser than another. How it's perceived outside is fine, but we just focus on the next one.”

Derry City added to their squad on Sunday with the exciting capture of Paul McMullan from Scottish side Dundee.

The Candystripes were seeking reinforcements with Colm Whelan ruled out for the rest of the season but McMullan will not be eligible for the trip to Rovers.

Elsewhere Dundalk, in danger of losing Swansea City loanee Wasiri Williams to Scottish outfit Partick Thistle on a two-year deal, are seeking their fourth straight victory in Monday’s other game, at home to another in-form side St Patrick’s Athletic (7.45pm).

