'He was my hero' - John Delaney fondly remembers his father Joe

Joe Delaney was remembered as a man with "tremendous heart" who had a great love for his late "best friend" and wife Joan at his funeral mass on Saturday.

Former Honorary Treasurer of the Football Association of Ireland Delaney - who passed away earlier this week, aged 82 - also served as Chairman of Waterford United FC between 1976 to 1982, having held a director role from 1973.

Delaney - father of former FAI Chief John - was also at the forefront of the Munster Football Association and Tipperary club St Michael's FC. The 82-year-old was an Honorary President of the MFA and Honorary Life President of St Michael’s.

Among the gifts brought forward in Delaney's honour were pictures of himself with his beloved wife Joan, as well as a photograph of the Ferrybank native with the late, former Republic of Ireland manager, Jack Charlton.

His son John hailed his father as his hero, a man he was immensely proud to call his dad.

"For me, we've been through a lot together, in business, in sport, in life. He was in truth, my hero. I've met many, many people in my varied life, In Ireland, the UK, and across Europe and he'd the sharpest mind and quickest whit of anyone. He had strong opinions.

"He gave me my first job and many other opportunities, but most importantly, he was always there for me when I needed him most.

"He instilled in me my love of sport. The blue of Waterford, the red of Manchester United, the green of Ireland and the love of St Michael's Football Cub.

"He brought me to many sporting events, too many to list today."

The overarching sentiment conveyed during the mass was Delaney's love for his late wife, as John reiterated to those in attendance.

"From the bottom of my heart dad, thank you for your love, your guidance and your support to me since the day I was born. I will miss you and mam for the rest of my life."

"In 1965, on the 11th of September, at the Tower Hotel, that was his proudest day. That's the day he married my mother, and their official great love affair began. Where their marriage journey began and the wonderful life they had together.

"Just right there, there is a beautiful black and white photo of that day. Both of them are young, they are smiling and they are looking forward to their life ahead, and what a life that was."

John's final words referenced his happiness and contentment that his parents will be reunited once again.

"Our heart's are broken mam and dad, but we are comforted in the knowledge that you are both together again. May they rest in peace."

1986: Jack Charlton, accompanied by Joe Delaney, assistant honorary treasurer of the FAI, arrives at Dublin airport four days after his appointment as Republic of Ireland manager. Dublin. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Delaney's brother, Fr. John, fittingly officiated mass at noon on Saturday in St Michael's Church, Tipperary Town.

"Life was really good to Joe in many ways. Especially when meeting Joan in his school days, and having a great life with her for 57 years," Fr. John said.

"In saying that, when Joan went, a good part of Joe's life went with her. We saw that in many ways, but yet, he made do with what happened in many good ways too because life itself goes on.

"We do not for one moment think that life is ever the same because the fact is, when you lose your best friend, you lose an awful lot in life itself."

He continued: "In his life, he was really wound up in that relationship, so much so that he found great difficulty in many ways, but it was due to his own family and indeed to the people that surrounded him that gave him a great lift of life once more.

"One of the foremost things that I can say with respect to Joe himself, as a brother, is that he had one tremendous heart. Wherever there was a situation in life, he was there to fulfil and help to the utmost."