Inter Miami to sign Barca midfielder Busquets as free agent

The 34-year-old will be reunited with his friend and ex-Barca team mate Lionel Messi after not renewing his contract at the Nou Camp following an 18-year stay.
Inter Miami to sign Barca midfielder Busquets as free agent

ON THE MOVE: Sergio Busquet. Pic: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 10:03

Barcelona's former Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets is joining Inter Miami as a free agent, the Major League Soccer club announced on Friday.

The 34-year-old will be reunited with his friend and ex-Barca team mate Lionel Messi after not renewing his contract at the Nou Camp following an 18-year stay.

Miami made the news official by posting a video on social media showing quotes from the likes of Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernandez, Luka Modric and Messi praising Busquets.

The former Barcelona captain, who retired from international duty last year, played over 700 games for the Spanish champions, winning nine LaLiga crowns, seven Copa del Rey titles, three Champions League trophies and three Club World Cups.

Busquets was also linked with moves to the Saudi Arabian league as Al Hilal and Al Nassar made bids for his services.

Miami are reportedly looking to sign a third former Barca player as they are keen on left-back Jordi Alba, who is also leaving the Spanish club after the end of the season.

Reuters

More in this section

Waterford v Bray Wanderers - SSE Airtricity Men's First Division Bray Wanderers stay fifth after 3-2 win over Kerry
Christopher Nkunku File Photo Christopher Nkunku says he will ‘give everything’ for Chelsea
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Ruben Neves bids an emotional farewell to Wolves
<p>ANOTHER GOAL: Aaron Dobbs of Wexford celebrates after scoring. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile</p>

Aaron Dobbs continues scoring streak to earn Wexford win away at Finn Harps

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd