Aaron Dobbs continues scoring streak to earn Wexford win away at Finn Harps

Finn Harps 0 Wexford FC 1

Striker Aaron Dobbs bagged his 11th goal of the season as Wexford overcame Finn Harps in a tight encounter at Finn Park.

Harps have won at home only once this season, and they again struggled to create openings.

With a run of three home games - including this one - and just one away in a four match sequence, Harps manager Dave Rogers was keen to extract maximum points from this fixture, but there was disappointment again for the Finn Park faithful.

Harps, who defeated Longford away in their previous outing, gave a rare start to 20-year-old midfielder Damian Duffy and deployed Filip Da Silva and Sean O’Donnell as their strike-force.

New signings Scott Wara and Matty Makinson, both defenders, were not available for selection.

Wexford, who lost to leaders Galway United last time out, made one change with veteran striker Danny Furlong back in action.

In a lively opening spell, Ryan Flood tested visiting goalkeeper Charlie Heffernan while at the other end his counterpart Tim Heimer was tasked to thwart an effort from Furlong.

Flood, Duffy and Caoimhan Porter had further opportunities for the Ballybofey-based side but Wexford stood firm and it remained scoreless at the break.

In a low-key third quarter Reece Webb emerged as one of the pivotal figures for Wexford while Harps brought on Aaron McLaughlin for Da Silva just before the hour mark.

But It was Wexford who broke the deadlock with one of their substitutes Mark Hanratty setting up Aaron Dobbs to score in the 66th minute.

Dobbs then hit the side netting and Hugh Douglas also went close as Wexford went close to increasing their tally.

Harps tried to lift their game but Wexford held on for victory.

Finn Harps: Hiemer; Baba, Cowan, McMonagle (Farrar, 85) ; Porter, Duffy, McCallion, Jordan (Johnston, 71); Flood; Da Silva (McLaughlin, 65), O’Donnell.

Wexford: Heffernan; Webb, Douglas (Fitzpatrick, 79), Lynch; Piper, Crawford, Corbally, Chambers (Levingston 61); Furlong (Hanratty, 61), McCann, Dobbs.

Referee: P. Norton (Dublin).