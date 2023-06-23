'Crazy World' as champions blow two goal lead against Bohs

Bohemians 2 Shamrock Rovers 2

Neither side could find a late winner, as Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers shared the points after a toiling Dublin Derby in Dalymount Park.

While both sides seemed happy not to lose this game, the Hoops have more to be disappointed about after Neil Farrugia and Markus Poom put them two-nil up early in the second half.

The Gypsies, however, were tenacious in their search for a comeback, as Jonathan Afolabi and substitute James Clarke drew the sides level with fifteen minutes to go.

Bohs led the league for 12 weeks earlier this season, but just one win in their last eight games has seen them slide to fourth position.

The league outlook is certainly better for the Hoops who remain four points clear at the top of the table, however, Monday night sees a crucial meeting with second-placed Derry City in Tallaght Stadium.

Lining out in their famous black and red stripes, Bohemians paid tribute to the late-Christy Dignam throughout the night.

A minute's silence was added to by a kit alteration that incorporated Aslan’s logo across the front, before Dignam's daughter, Keira, performed some of his most famous songs at half-time.

HOOP DREAMS: Rovers’ Markus Poom celebrates scoring the second goal of the game. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Despite a boisterous atmosphere, the game's opening burned slowly. The Gypsies looked nervous in possession, misplacing a series of early passes. They looked better without the ball, haranguing hooped jerseys across the midfield.

Captain Keith Buckley, a transformative influence in midfield, was particularly impressive in ensuring that Jack Byrne couldn’t mould proceedings early on. That pressure paid off as a suite of chances fell to the home side.

Driving the wing from right-back, Grant Horton chipped a smart pass to Adam McDonnell, who really should have found the back of the net with his volley from 14-yards.

And it was McDonnell’s pressing of Dylan Watts that teed up Afolabi on the half-hour mark. However, the former Celtic man couldn't beat Leon Pohls.

Deputising for the injured Alan Mannus, the German keeper stopped a certain goal when he halted a deflected corner from bouncing in off James Akintunde.

Tempers flared up on the stroke of half-time as Grant Horton and Graham Burke clashed on the half-way line. A 12 man tussle ensued, before Neil Doyle brandished yellow cards to both antagonists.

The Hoops barely had a sight on goal throughout the first half, but found themselves ahead two minutes after the break.

Crossing from the edge of the box, Sean Kavanagh picked out Farrugia, who headed home coolly for his second goal of the season.

And Bradley’s men doubled their advantage just minutes later when Poom volleyed a looping effort past Talbot's right arm.

That was the sucker-punch that could silence the majority of league opponents, but Bohs clawed themselves back into this derby.

Their redemption was in no small part due to substitute Clarke, who assisted Afolabi’s 20-yard strike, before scoring his own side-footed effort with 15 minutes to go.

Two-all, the game looked destined to find a winner as both keepers were called on to extinguish a flurry of chances.

Pohls tipped over a surging shot from Connolly, while Talbot stepped up to tip over Sean Kavanagh’s looping efforts.

However, four minutes of injury time came and went as both sides settled for a solitary point.

Bohemians: J Talbot; G Horton, K Nowak, K Radkowski, P Kirk; K Buckley, J Flores; J Akintunde (D Connolly, 60), A McDonnell (J Clarke, 65), A Coote (D McDaid, 78); J Afolabi.

Shamrock Rovers: L Pohls; D Cleary, R Lopes, L Grace; R Finn (S Kavanagh, 39), N Farrugia; M Poom, D Watts (R Towell, 60); J Byrne, G Burke (L Burt, 81); R Gaffney (J Kenny, 82).

Referee: Neil Doyle.