Wasteful Cork City punished as Derry City secure important win

Derry City 2 Cork City 0

FAILING to take advantage of clear-cut scoring opportunities cost Cork City dearly at the Brandywell.

Indeed, on another night Richie Holland's men would have won this game but for that failure in the final third.

Derry, therefore, continue to find the 'Leesiders' handy prey having failed to overcome the 'Candystripes' yet again, Cork's last victory at the Foyleside venue dating back to October 2018.

Derry entered the break one goal to the good after Cork squandered two glaring chances following the introduction of early substitute, Cian Murphy.

During what was a particularly disappointing performance by the home side during the early stages, Cork lost the services of striker, Babatunde Owolabi, in the 20th minute due to what appeared to be a hip injury.

However, his replacement Cian Murphy was thrust into action and with his first touch of the ball he really should have punished the home side.

Derry centre-back Mark Connolly failed to direct a header back to keeper, Brian Maher and the ball dropped into the path of Murphy who sent his shot wide of the unguarded net.

And the substitute was back in the thick of the action on the half hour when his powerful shot from the angle crashed off the upright.

In fact it took 35 minutes before the home side seriously threatened when Brandon Kavanagh's shot scraped the crossbar. The winger may have been better advised to set-up the unmarked Adam O'Reilly.

Jamie McGonigle then threatened but his rasping shot failed to find the target, the home side having woken up from their early slumber.

As the game entered three minutes of added time, Derry delivered a body blow which stunned Holland's side.

Kavanagh did well to out-muscle John O'Donovan after Ryan Graydon's cross failed to find a head and when Kavanagh's chip found McGonigle at the back post, the Dungiven man's glancing header crashed into the net during the three minutes of additional time for his second goal of the season.

Cork spurned another glorious chance at the start of the second half when O'Donovan floated a high ball forward, the Derry defence failed to cut it out and Aaron Bolger found himself racing into a one-on-one situation with the advancing Maher, but the Cork player failed to hit the target when he really should have scored.

Derry threatened to end the game as a contest in the 54th minute. O'Reilly floated a teasing cross into the danger area, the ball falling perfectly for Jordan McEneff whose close-range volley was blocked by Cork keeper, Jimmy Corcoran.

Kavanagh threatened again in the 63rd minute but his effort was directed straight at Corcoran who saved with ease and Kavanagh then set up McGonigle but the striker drove his shot high over the crossbar.

Derry finally claimed the victory in the 90th minute when Ben Doherty raced down the left flank before squaring the ball into the six yards box where fellow sub and debutante, Tiernan McGinty, was on hand to divert the ball home.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, S. McEleney, Connolly (Coll, 75), McJannet; Diallo, O'Reilly; Graydon (Doherty, 64), McEneff (Ginty, 85), B. Kavanagh; McGonigle.

CORK CITY: Corcoran; Honohan, Colman, Gilchrist; Walker, Bolger (Coffey, 73), Healy, O'Donovan; Custovic (Bargary, 85); Owolabi (Murphy, 21), Keating (Krezic, 73).

REFEREE: D. Dunne (Dublin).