Waweru strikes winner as Cobh upset Waterford

Cobh Ramblers found the net in the 53rd minute as Waweru took the ball around Blues goalkeeper Paul Martin, before striking it across goal and into the net
Waweru strikes winner as Cobh upset Waterford

WATCHING ON: Cobh Ramblers manager Shane Keegan. File pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 21:57
Jack McKay

Cobh Ramblers 1 Waterford FC 0 

Cobh took home all three points as they stunned Waterford in St Colman’s Park on Friday night.

Waterford started well, as Niall O’Keefe played a good ball through to Connor Parsons. The Blues winger crossed it into Ronan Coughlan, but it was just too far for the league’s top scorer.

Cobh were very close to netting the opener in the 24th minute, as Luke Desmond got the ball through to Wilson Waweru, amid pressure from two Waterford defenders. The winger took a shot at goal from just inside the box, but it struck the top of the crossbar and went over.

Waterford had their best opportunity at the half hour mark, as Oluwa played a great ball across goal to the running Parsons. The Blues winger smashed it straight at goal, but it was excellently cleared off the line by Charlie Lyons.

Cobh Ramblers found the opener in the 53rd minute as Waweru took the ball around Blues goalkeeper Paul Martin, before striking it across goal and into the net despite Tunmise Sobowale’s last ditch attempt to clear it.

Cobh Ramblers held firm after Waweru’s opener, limiting the visitors to few chances. Tiernan O’Brien almost doubled their lead, as Luke Desmond crossed it into the Cobh defender, but he couldn’t keep his effort down, as it landed on the roof of the net.

Waterford did little to challenge Cobh, but they did almost find an equalising goal in the 96th minute. Niall O’Keefe took a shot from distance, but it struck Connor Parsons on the way in. He was deemed offside, leaving the Blues to travel home emptyhanded.

Cobh Ramblers: Steacy; Equaibor, Frahill, Lyons, Waweru (Hegarty 84), Phillips (Stringer 76), Doherty (Drinan 49 inj), O’Sullivan Connell, Desmond (C O’Brien 76), T O’Brien, Abbott.

Waterford FC: Martin; Burke, O’Keefe, Nolan (Akachukwu 84), Baggley, Oluwa (Aouachria 67), Parsons, Sobowale (Griffin 71), Coughlan, Idowu, Cantwell.

Referee: R Matthews.

More in this section

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Ruben Neves bids an emotional farewell to Wolves
Hull City v Everton - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - The MKM Stadium Rafael Benitez set to be named new Celta Vigo boss
Gianni Infantino file photo United States to host first 32-team Club World Cup
Waterford v Bray Wanderers - SSE Airtricity Men's First Division

Bray Wanderers stay fifth after 3-2 win over Kerry

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd