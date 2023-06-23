Waweru strikes winner as Cobh upset Waterford

Cobh Ramblers 1 Waterford FC 0

Cobh took home all three points as they stunned Waterford in St Colman’s Park on Friday night.

Waterford started well, as Niall O’Keefe played a good ball through to Connor Parsons. The Blues winger crossed it into Ronan Coughlan, but it was just too far for the league’s top scorer.

Cobh were very close to netting the opener in the 24th minute, as Luke Desmond got the ball through to Wilson Waweru, amid pressure from two Waterford defenders. The winger took a shot at goal from just inside the box, but it struck the top of the crossbar and went over.

Waterford had their best opportunity at the half hour mark, as Oluwa played a great ball across goal to the running Parsons. The Blues winger smashed it straight at goal, but it was excellently cleared off the line by Charlie Lyons.

Cobh Ramblers found the opener in the 53rd minute as Waweru took the ball around Blues goalkeeper Paul Martin, before striking it across goal and into the net despite Tunmise Sobowale’s last ditch attempt to clear it.

Cobh Ramblers held firm after Waweru’s opener, limiting the visitors to few chances. Tiernan O’Brien almost doubled their lead, as Luke Desmond crossed it into the Cobh defender, but he couldn’t keep his effort down, as it landed on the roof of the net.

Waterford did little to challenge Cobh, but they did almost find an equalising goal in the 96th minute. Niall O’Keefe took a shot from distance, but it struck Connor Parsons on the way in. He was deemed offside, leaving the Blues to travel home emptyhanded.

Cobh Ramblers: Steacy; Equaibor, Frahill, Lyons, Waweru (Hegarty 84), Phillips (Stringer 76), Doherty (Drinan 49 inj), O’Sullivan Connell, Desmond (C O’Brien 76), T O’Brien, Abbott.

Waterford FC: Martin; Burke, O’Keefe, Nolan (Akachukwu 84), Baggley, Oluwa (Aouachria 67), Parsons, Sobowale (Griffin 71), Coughlan, Idowu, Cantwell.

Referee: R Matthews.