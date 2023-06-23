Jake Mulraney stunner secures derby win for Pat's over Shels

St Patrick’s Athletic 1 Shelbourne FC 0

St Patrick’s Athletic overcame Shelbourne in a hotly contested Dublin derby, thanks to a Jake Mulraney stunner to ensure all three points stayed in Inchicore, making it three 1-0 wins over Damien Duff’s side this season.

But it was the visitors who started the brighter in a fast and frenetic opening period and could have been in front after just four minutes.

Sean Boyd did well to win the ball high up and saw it fall kindly to his strike partner Jack Moylan.

The pacey front man then drove at the Pat’s defence and was desperately unlucky to see his curling effort miss the foot of the post by inches.

Having this week collected his Republic of Ireland Men’s U18 player of the year award, Sam Curtis, proved why there is so much hype around him with a strong performance against one of the league's more physical front men in Boyd.

The visitors continued to flow forward. Andrew Quinn played a clever one-two with Boyd, and the centre back continued his run, before delivering a low cross to the front post but where Moylan was a hair's breadth away from tapping home.

Minutes later Jamie Lennon had the home fans off their seats with a stinging drive from 30-yards out that Conor Kearns eventually gathered at the second attempt.

The hosts finished the half much stronger and somehow failed to take the lead after an almighty goalmouth scramble. Anto Breslin delivered a deep cross to the back post, finding Jake Mulraney, who saw his header come back off the post. Ben McCormack looked to have an open goal on the follow up but saw his attempt blocked and cleared off the line by Gavin Molloy.

The second half continued in the same vein as the southside sun beamed down. Both sides, in typical derby fashion, flew into challenges as the tension rose.

Ten minutes into the second half the emotions spilled over when Sam Curtis tried to first stop a break from Mark Coyle, who had a kick back at him, before the young defender flew into a high challenge on Shane Griffin sparking a rumble in the middle of the park.

A spate of yellow cards followed as referee Rob Hennessy did his best to calm things.

With 20 minutes remaining the hosts got themselves in front, in what proved the winner, thanks to a wonderfully struck Mulraney free kick from 25-yards, just right of the box that flew into the top corner– having won the set piece himself.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Lyness, Mulraney (Mark Doyle 81’), Lewis, Brockbank (McGrath, 74’), Curtis, Breslin, Lennon, Murphy, McCormack (McClelland, 65’), Forrester, Carty (Eoin Doyle, 74’)

Shelbourne FC: Kearns, Wilson (Hakiki, 75’), Quinn, Griffin, Molloy, Wilson (Farrell, 61’), Coyle (Arubi, 81’), Lunney, Caffrey, Moylan, Boyd.