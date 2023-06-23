Formidable Galway United extend lead at the top of the first division

Galway United 4 Longford Town 0

A second-half flurry of goals allowed Galway United to extend their commanding lead at the top of the first division to 13 points as they ruthlessly dispatched Longford Town.

The visitors did have the best chance of the early exchanges when Cristian Magerusan drew a smart save from Brendan Clarke at his near post.

Otherwise United were on top and hit the bar twice in the first half. Aaron Walsh diverted a corner on to his own woodwork before Maurice Nugent then cracked the bar from another home set-piece.

Francely Lomboto, Stephen Walsh and Regan Donelon all had half-chances for United that Longford snuffed out determinedly.

The pressure ramped up after the break as Rob Slevin and Lomboto were both denied by goal-line clearances in an early second-half scramble.

It was David Hurley who made the breakthrough in the 49th minute. He showed composure to take a touch and class to place it in the bottom corner for his 11th goal of the season.

Defender Rob Slevin thundered home five minutes later to make it 2-0. Lomboto was fouled on the edge of the box. Conor McCormack stood up the free and the defender powered home.

Jack Brady made an incredible save after Donelon's fizzed cross was smashed goalward by Walsh. The Longford stopper somehow contorted his legs to divert wide. Josh Giurgi showed great skill at the other end in a rare foray forward but couldn't trouble Clarke from 20 yards.

United hit the bar for a third time from when Conor O'Keefe met McCormack's corner as their side continued to pile forward. Remarkably, the two combined a minute later for the third from another corner from the left.

In the dying embers, sub Ronan Manning won a penalty after great footwork on the left. David Hurley added the icing with a cool finish from the spot.

Galway United: B Clarke; O' Keefe, Slevin, Nugent, Donelon (O' Reilly 79); D Clarke (Lomboto 18), Borden (Brouder 69), McCormack (Manning 79), Hurley, McCarthy; Walsh (Manley 79).

Longford Town: Brady; O' Brien (Adejumobi 90), Serdeniuk, Walsh (James 85), Byrne, Farrell (Priosti 69); Giurgi, Armstrong (Doona 69), Hodanu, Ibrahim; Magerusan (Ikharo 90).

Referee: A Patchell.