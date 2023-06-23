Bray Wanderers stay fifth after 3-2 win over Kerry

Bray Wanderers 3 Kerry FC 2

Bray claimed their third SSE Airtricity League First Division victory over Kerry this season with a decisive win.

Without success in their previous four league games since the middle of May, the Seasiders deservedly took all three points despite a late scare from the visitors.

The result keeps Wanderers in fifth – in the play-offs – and takes them past their 2022 campaign points total, while the newcomers remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just one win in 20 fixtures.

The Seagulls made two changes from the side beaten by Waterford early this month with Dane Massey and Jack Hudson coming in.

As for the Munster side, who lost last time out at home to Athlone, they made four changes with Leonardo Gaxha, Kevin Williams, Nathan Gleeson and Cian Barrett all returning.

The Wicklow side got off to the perfect start and took the lead after 124 seconds. Fed by Harry Groome, Darren Craven opened his account for the season with a stunning 25-yard rocket to the roof of the net.

But the visitors levelled in the 16th minute. Sean McGrath slipped Gaxha in to score low one on one with Stephen McGuinness.

However, Wanderers restored their advantage in first half stoppage time. Luka Crowley found Ben Feeney wide right. He stepped inside to hit a brilliant curling effort from 22-yards to the far corner of the net.

The home team added to their tally in the 56th minute.

Chris Lyons latched onto Luka Lovic’s slide rule pass to beat the offside and fire in low from 15-yards.

But Kerry rallied and pulled one back in the 87th minute. Matthew Keane kept a long throw in play by the right endline and squared for unmarked sub Cian Brosnan to find the net from ten-yards.

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness; Murphy, Webster, Hudson, Massey; Crowley, Lovic (Knight 87), Groome (Almirall half time); Craven (Thompson 72); Lyons (Walker 72), Feeney (Shortt 64).

Kerry FC: Scully; Barrett, Williams, Aladesanusi, Vasiu (O’Connell half time); Keane, Silong; Gleeson, McGrath (Brosnan 70), Gaxha; Kelliher (Amechi 70).

Referee: Declan Toland (Midlands).