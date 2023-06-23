Rafael Benitez set to be named new Celta Vigo boss

Celta have confirmed an 'agreement in principle' has been reached for the former Liverpool, Newcastle and Real Madrid boss to take charge
NEW JOB: Rafael Benitez is returning to management with Celta Vigo. Pic: Richard Sellers/PA

Andy Hampson

Rafael Benitez is to become the new manager of Celta Vigo, the Spanish club have announced.

Celta have confirmed an “agreement in principle” has been reached for the former Liverpool, Newcastle and Real Madrid boss to take charge at the Balaidos Stadium from the start of pre-season training July.

Benitez, 63, has been out of management since he was sacked by Everton in January last year.

The Spaniard boasts considerable experience having also had spells at other clubs including Chelsea, Napoli, Inter Milan and Valencia. His successes include winning the Champions League, La Liga twice, the Europa League, UEFA Cup, Club World Cup, FA Cup and Coppa Italia.

A statement from Celta described Benitez as a “formidable leader” and “one of the most successful coaches in our country’s history”.

It added: “The Madrid coach has extensive experience on the bench with a career that is difficult to match.”

He will succeed Carlos Carvalhal, who left after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

