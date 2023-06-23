Dara O'Shea officially joins Burnley on a four-year deal

Burnley have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland international Dara O’Shea from West Bromwich Albion.

O’Shea joins the club on a four-year deal which will keep him at Turf Moor until at least 2027 for a transfer fee believed to be in the region of £7million.

The Dublin-born defender played over a hundred times for the Baggies, including their 2020/21 season in the Premier League.

On signing for the club, O’Shea told the Claret's official website: “It feels great to be here and I really can’t wait to get going.

"Burnley were the outstanding team last season and they achieved exceptional things. I want to improve as a player first and foremost and I want to help the club achieve their goals.

Read More Mayo FC set to join the League of Ireland

"I’m at the stage of my career now when I want to push myself. I want to be the best I can be, and this is the club that can help me do that and I can help them too.”

Manager Vincent Kompany added: "It’s great to welcome Dara to Burnley and we know he can play a big part in the progression of our football club.

"Strong at the back as well as confident moving forward, a leader with experience and knowledge of playing at the highest level. Dara will be a great addition to our squad and we can’t wait to start working with him.”