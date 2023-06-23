Manchester United to lodge third Mason Mount bid and hopeful of striking deal

Chelsea rejected £45m plus £5m in add-ons from United
Manchester United to lodge third Mason Mount bid and hopeful of striking deal

ANOTHER BID INCOMING: Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 12:01
Jacob Steinberg

Manchester United are preparing to lodge a third bid for Mason Mount and are hopeful it will persuade Chelsea to sell the midfielder. Chelsea have been holding out for £70m but United are confident a compromise can be reached for a player who has one year on his contract.

United’s most recent offer was £45m plus £5m in add-ons and they want clarity soon regarding Mount so that if necessary they can move on to other targets, who include Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo. Chelsea are also keen on Caicedo.

Chelsea have accepted £25m plus £5m in add-ons from Manchester City for Mateo Kovacic, who has a year on his deal. Kovacic is five years older than Mount, at 29, but United believe the deal indicates £70m is an unrealistic asking price for the England midfielder. Kovacic is due to have a medical with City on Friday.

Arsenal and Liverpool explored deals for Mount but United are his likeliest destination. Personal terms with United will not be an issue.

Guardian

More in this section

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Villa Park Aston Villa captain John McGinn signs new long-term deal
Republic of Ireland v Zambia - Women's International Friendly Amber Barrett relieved to score first goals since historic Scotland strike
Aleksander Ceferin file photo Aleksander Ceferin accepts fans faced ‘problems’ at Champions League final
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright has spent 19 years in his current role (Peter Byrne/PA)

Bill Kenwright to stay on as Everton chairman despite supporter protests

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd