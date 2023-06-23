Manchester United to lodge third Mason Mount bid and hopeful of striking deal

Manchester United are preparing to lodge a third bid for Mason Mount and are hopeful it will persuade Chelsea to sell the midfielder. Chelsea have been holding out for £70m but United are confident a compromise can be reached for a player who has one year on his contract.

United’s most recent offer was £45m plus £5m in add-ons and they want clarity soon regarding Mount so that if necessary they can move on to other targets, who include Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo. Chelsea are also keen on Caicedo.